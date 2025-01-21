Publisher Dotemu has release a new patch for Metal Slug Tactics, introducing a few choice features and enhancements while squashing a load of nasty bugs for an improved gameplay experience.

Released on 5th November 2024, we awarded Metal Slug Tactics a score of 7/10 and said that "Excellent art and animation, smart gameplay twists, and a genuinely refreshing pace really add some exciting new depth to the tactics genre". We also noted, however, that some restrictive design decisions can obscure the fun at times.

Let's take a look at the full patch notes for version 1.0.3:

UX:



Preview of Special Actions superior levels on Level Up and in Barracks

Features:

Refusing a Strategic Asset grants 5 coins



New weapon mods that change the user’s Max HP



Improved the algorithm that randomly draws missions in a biome

Balancing:

Trevor’s Flying Blade II & III now cost 3 ADR



Trevor can now target himself with Nanoshroud

Bug Fixes: