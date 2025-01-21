Metal Slug Tactics
Image: Dotemu

Publisher Dotemu has release a new patch for Metal Slug Tactics, introducing a few choice features and enhancements while squashing a load of nasty bugs for an improved gameplay experience.

Released on 5th November 2024, we awarded Metal Slug Tactics a score of 7/10 and said that "Excellent art and animation, smart gameplay twists, and a genuinely refreshing pace really add some exciting new depth to the tactics genre". We also noted, however, that some restrictive design decisions can obscure the fun at times.

Let's take a look at the full patch notes for version 1.0.3:

UX:

  • Preview of Special Actions superior levels on Level Up and in Barracks

Features:

  • Refusing a Strategic Asset grants 5 coins
  • New weapon mods that change the user’s Max HP
  • Improved the algorithm that randomly draws missions in a biome

Balancing:

  • Trevor’s Flying Blade II & III now cost 3 ADR
  • Trevor can now target himself with Nanoshroud

Bug Fixes:

  • There cannot be several weapon mods of the same upgrade chain when choosing a reward
  • Eri’s Secret Service achievement could not be triggered with Clark’s Jump into Action, Tarma’s Final Crash and Ralf’s Overhead
  • Trevor’s Flying Blade sometimes did not inflict damage when the target was too far
  • Trevor’s Jet Lag reduced Special Actions costs by 2 instead of 1
  • Trevor’s Nanoshroud applies the correct bonus movement effects
  • Characters who died while in Mummy status played their idle animation on the next turn and appeared alive
  • Some effects were not properly applied or removed after Aeshi Nero’s Laser and Bite attacks (e.g. Protection status was not removed)
  • Path preview was not properly rendered on top of the map, mainly where there was a Jump
  • Path preview Jump was sometimes vertically misplaced
  • Path preview was improved for big jumps (eg. when landing on a Leaf Pile)
  • Fixed path preview for the Slugnoid
  • Fio’s Helping Hand passive did not work for some of her Special Actions
  • Fio’s Extra Motivation passive did not work for some of her Special Actions
  • Fio’s Field Dressing did not always correctly preview the healing bonus
  • Fio’s Germi Style could trigger Fio’s weapon’s effects even if no sync was triggered
  • Hid the Rewards panel on JupiterKing’s mission
  • Miners are not affected by Nadia’s electric mines
  • Slugs are not affected by Nadia’s electric mines
  • Brawn’s bonus can only be activated once per turn per unit
  • Brawn’s bonus was not activated if the attack triggered a revenge hit
  • After gaining a bonus action, the unit’s UI was in some cases not properly updated
  • Improved Paqar SFX integration when swapping idols
  • Fixed Paqar’s idols hit and destroy animations
  • Paqar’s destroyed idols were not correctly respawned on Reset Turn
  • Paqar’s introduction can be fast-forwarded
  • Fixed Slugs Popup (Armor and Fuel label)
  • Fixed the Tutorial reset button
  • Fixed Trevor’s animations in the HQ

Have you been playing Metal Slug Tactics on Switch? What are your overall thoughts on the game? Let us know with a comment.

