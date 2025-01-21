Publisher Dotemu has release a new patch for Metal Slug Tactics, introducing a few choice features and enhancements while squashing a load of nasty bugs for an improved gameplay experience.
Released on 5th November 2024, we awarded Metal Slug Tactics a score of 7/10 and said that "Excellent art and animation, smart gameplay twists, and a genuinely refreshing pace really add some exciting new depth to the tactics genre". We also noted, however, that some restrictive design decisions can obscure the fun at times.
Let's take a look at the full patch notes for version 1.0.3:
UX:
- Preview of Special Actions superior levels on Level Up and in Barracks
Features:
- Refusing a Strategic Asset grants 5 coins
- New weapon mods that change the user’s Max HP
- Improved the algorithm that randomly draws missions in a biome
Balancing:
- Trevor’s Flying Blade II & III now cost 3 ADR
- Trevor can now target himself with Nanoshroud
Bug Fixes:
- There cannot be several weapon mods of the same upgrade chain when choosing a reward
- Eri’s Secret Service achievement could not be triggered with Clark’s Jump into Action, Tarma’s Final Crash and Ralf’s Overhead
- Trevor’s Flying Blade sometimes did not inflict damage when the target was too far
- Trevor’s Jet Lag reduced Special Actions costs by 2 instead of 1
- Trevor’s Nanoshroud applies the correct bonus movement effects
- Characters who died while in Mummy status played their idle animation on the next turn and appeared alive
- Some effects were not properly applied or removed after Aeshi Nero’s Laser and Bite attacks (e.g. Protection status was not removed)
- Path preview was not properly rendered on top of the map, mainly where there was a Jump
- Path preview Jump was sometimes vertically misplaced
- Path preview was improved for big jumps (eg. when landing on a Leaf Pile)
- Fixed path preview for the Slugnoid
- Fio’s Helping Hand passive did not work for some of her Special Actions
- Fio’s Extra Motivation passive did not work for some of her Special Actions
- Fio’s Field Dressing did not always correctly preview the healing bonus
- Fio’s Germi Style could trigger Fio’s weapon’s effects even if no sync was triggered
- Hid the Rewards panel on JupiterKing’s mission
- Miners are not affected by Nadia’s electric mines
- Slugs are not affected by Nadia’s electric mines
- Brawn’s bonus can only be activated once per turn per unit
- Brawn’s bonus was not activated if the attack triggered a revenge hit
- After gaining a bonus action, the unit’s UI was in some cases not properly updated
- Improved Paqar SFX integration when swapping idols
- Fixed Paqar’s idols hit and destroy animations
- Paqar’s destroyed idols were not correctly respawned on Reset Turn
- Paqar’s introduction can be fast-forwarded
- Fixed Slugs Popup (Armor and Fuel label)
- Fixed the Tutorial reset button
- Fixed Trevor’s animations in the HQ