Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 790k

It's a new year and Hamster Corporation is already back at it with more weekly 'Arcade Archives' releases on the Switch eShop.

To kick things off, it's released Athena's 1989 side-scrolling action title Castle of Dragon. You'll go forth with the "power of love" as two young kings set out on a journey to save a princess from a castle inhabited by dragons. Here's what you can expect from the gameplay:

"Use your shield to defend against enemy attacks, or move between the two lines of paths at the front and back to create an advantageous situation in the battle"

This title will set you back $7.99 / £6.29 (or your regional equivalent) and as with all of Hamster's retro re-releases, it is "faithfully reproduced". You can also change various game settings including the difficulty, and reproduce the atmosphere of classic arcade display settings. Along with this is the ability to share your high scores with other players around the globe.

This particular version of Castle of Dragon uses the Japanese ROM for the main part of the game, with the options menu and manual available in multiple other languages including English.

Hamster's president and CEO Satoshi Hamada has also shared a new year company update noting how the 11th year of the Arcade Archives series will be a year "full of surprises and joy":

"Happy New Year! This is Arcade Archives’ 11th year. We couldn’t have come this far without the continuous support of our users and everyone involved. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to all of you. In this 11th year, we will be taking on many new challenges. We aim to make it a year that is full of surprises and joy for you all! We look forward to your continued support this year."

You can see all the Arcade Archives games released in 2024 on Hamster's official website. There are now well over 400 games.