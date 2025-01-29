Update [ ]: After his update in December last year, Hironobu Sakaguchi appears to have now shared some more details about his next project during an interview with The Verge (thanks for the heads up, Push Square).

When asked about what's ahead, Sakaguchi reiterated how he's working on a "new project" with the "same team" that worked on FANTASIAN Neo Dimension.

He also noted how it will apparently have a connection to Final Fantasy VI and is expected to follow a "similar style" to his previous works. And to add this to this, it will be "part two" of his farewell:

Hironobu Sakaguchi: "I’m currently working on a new project with the same team that worked on Fantasian Neo Dimension. It’s generally going to follow a similar style to my previous works, and it’ll be something that can be a successor to Final Fantasy VI in a good way — our goal is to create something old but new at the same time. It’ll be part two of my farewell note."

Following the recent release of Fantasian Neo Dimension for Switch, the Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi is now focused on his future.

Original Story: Following the recent release of Fantasian Neo Dimension for Switch, the Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi is now focused on his future.

In the same Famitsu interview with Dragon Quest creator Yuji Horii, Sakaguchi revealed how he won’t be calling time on his career any time soon. Instead, he provided an update about his “new project”, which is believed to be a new “dark fantasy” title from Mistwalker.

It will reportedly involve him reuniting with the famous composer Nobuo Uematsu and the script for this project is already complete, but it could still be a while away. Here’s exactly what Sakaguchi had to say to Famitsu (via GamesRadar):

Hironobu Sakaguchi: "There are many things that I can't talk about, but I'm working on a new project. I can't tell you what exactly I'm working on, but it's been about a year since I wrote the script, so I'm in a situation where I think I'll be able to get to a good point in about two years."

Once again, this is the same interview where Yuji Horii said he's "never thought about retirement".