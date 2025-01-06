Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 790k

The Carmen Sandiego reboot, announced last year by Gameloft, has a release date, and you won't need to search the world for it, as it's coming to Switch on 4th March 2025 (thanks, Gematsu).

The game will be released digitally first before a physical version follows in April 2025, which will celebrate the iconic series' 40th anniversary.

There will be two digital versions of the game — the Standard release will just include the base game and will cost USD $29.99, while the Digital Deluxe edition costs an additional $20, and includes a special Anniversary Caper, two cosmetic skins, a digital soundtrack, and a digital artbook.

Based on the Netflix reboot of the same name, you're not trying to chase the legendary vigilante — you're actually playing as her as she's the hero. You'll be uncovering mysteries, sneaking around, and exploring the world.

Are you a Carmen Sandiego fan? Will you be checking this out on Switch this March? Head on down to the comments below and let us know.