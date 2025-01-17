Atari has released an end-of-year business update regarding its work and performance during 2024; its first full calendar year in executing its new retro-focused strategy.

Crucially, things seem to be looking good for Atari, with the company highlighting several launches during 2024, including the likes of Yars Rising, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind, The Thing: Remastered, and RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic.

It specifically singled out its acquisitions of Digital Eclipse and Nightdive Studios, noting how this has "significantly deepened the company’s expertise in bringing retro games from the 1970s through the early 2000s to modern PCs and consoles and expanded the company’s skill and reputation for acquiring the rights to and developing content around some of the world’s most beloved IPs".

Though not necessarily Switch-related, Atari also hailed its release of the new Atari 7800+ console, hardware that allows users to play original 2600 and 7800 cartridges while offering modern conveniences such as wireless controllers and HDMI output.

Atari's CEO, Wade Rosen, commented on the company's performance in 2024 and stated:

“It was critical that Atari execute against our retro-focused strategy in 2024, and I am extremely pleased with the company’s performance across all of our business lines. "Ending the year with such a strong reception to our fourth-quarter game releases — Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind and The Thing: Remastered, as well as the Nintendo Switch release of RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic — gives me confidence that our strategy will lead to even more success in the coming year.”

The company also revived the publishing brand Infrogames in 2024, acquiring the rights to titles such as Bread & Fred, Totally Reliable Delivery Service, and Surgeon Simulator.