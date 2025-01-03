Developer Tony Grayson of Summitsphere has announced that the Wario Land-inspired platformer Antonblast has recouped all production expenses less than a month after its release.

This means, of course, that the game is now turning a profit which, according to Grayson, means Summitsphere will now have the ability to produce "a lot more games for a lot longer".

Less than one month to the day, ANTONBLAST has recouped ALL expenses related to development, marketing, and production! WE ARE PROFITABLE! Looks like Summitsphere is going to be making a lot more games for a lot longer. Thank you everyone! 🙏🏻❤️💥 — TONY GRAYSON 💥 (@tonycomputerentertainment.com) 2025-01-03T04:17:34.039Z

It's a lovely little success story for a game that suffered from a couple of delays leading up to its release. In addition, the Switch version specifically was plagued with poor performance at launch, but this has now been eased with a patch boosting the frame rate up to 60fps.

Despite initial concerns over performance, Antonblast still earned a solid score of 8/10 in our review. That just goes to show what a great platformer it is, and we said that it "has got it where it counts and is well-deserving of a spot in your library".