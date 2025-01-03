Developer Tony Grayson of Summitsphere has announced that the Wario Land-inspired platformer Antonblast has recouped all production expenses less than a month after its release.
This means, of course, that the game is now turning a profit which, according to Grayson, means Summitsphere will now have the ability to produce "a lot more games for a lot longer".
It's a lovely little success story for a game that suffered from a couple of delays leading up to its release. In addition, the Switch version specifically was plagued with poor performance at launch, but this has now been eased with a patch boosting the frame rate up to 60fps.
Despite initial concerns over performance, Antonblast still earned a solid score of 8/10 in our review. That just goes to show what a great platformer it is, and we said that it "has got it where it counts and is well-deserving of a spot in your library".