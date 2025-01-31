Nintendo has announced that Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be hosting a limited Valentine's Day event in Japan.

Available from 1st - 14th February 2025, the event will introduce new 'Heart Chocolate' and 'Heart Rose Bouquet' in-game items to be gifted to your fellow residents. Not only that, but 1000 players who partake in the event and gift said items will be randomly selected to recieve a prize containing badges based on Tom Nook, Isabelle, and Brewster.

Players who have been selected for the prize draw will be notified via their Nintendo Account by 20th February 2025, with an additional unspecified time limit on when prizes can be redeemed. Nintendo has said that if a large number of prizes go unclaimed, then an additional lottery may be held.

It has also stressed that while the lottery event will be available during the entire two-week period, special Valentine's Day conversations with in-game residents will only take place on 14th February.

Naturally, while this doesn't mean much for those of us in the West, it's certainly interesting that Nintendo is holding a new in-game event for New Horizons in 2025. Could this be a sign of things to come? Well, probably not, but it's nice that the game is still receiving new content so long after its release.

With the Nintendo Switch 2 on the horizon (heh!), we've got our fingers crossed that Nintendo is cooking up a brand-new Animal Crossing title behind closed doors. The company will be holding a Nintendo Direct focused on the new console on 2nd April 2025.