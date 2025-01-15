Following its previous aquarium tours in the US and Japan, Nintendo has now announced that it is collaborating with Sea Life on a new Animal Crossing: New Horizons tour event in the UK.

Kicking off on 8th February 2025, the event will take place across five different locations across the UK (well, England specifically) for roughly one month at a time until 31st August 2025. Attendees can expect a themed tour guide that will showcase a wide, diverse range of sea creatures, while Animal Crossing characters such as Aurora, Octavian, and Gulliver will also appear in unique scenarios.

Collectible character stamps will be available within each location, along with the opportunity to meet Tom Nook and Isabelle. Finally, merchandise stores will include a range of Animal Crossing-themed items alongside the usual cuddly toys, mugs, and what have you.





Here's a look at the upcoming tour dates:

- SEA LIFE Manchester: 8th February – 9th March 2025

- SEA LIFE Birmingham: 12th April – 11th May 2025

- SEA LIFE Brighton: 24th May – 15th June 2025

- SEA LIFE London: 30th June – 27th July 2025

- SEA LIFE Chessington World of Adventures: 1st August – 31st August 2025

To give you a flavour of what you could potentially expect to see during these events, we actually attended Seattle Aquarium's equivalent back in 2024, finding it to be a nice surprise for Animal Crossing fans and sea life enthusiasts alike.