The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask joins other N64 classics Super Mario 64, Ocarina of Time, Perfect Dark, and Banjo-Kazooie in being 100% decompiled (via ReCollect64).

Handled by the same that worked on the Ocarina of Time decompilation project — ZeldaRET — this project kicked off back in March 2021, and it's taken over three and a half years to get the output to match the ROM source 1:1.

What this mostly means is that it opens the door for fans to make PC ports of the game, though many have already been working on other things using the data, like Zelda 64 Recompiled. And as ReCollect64 points out, mods will also likely be on their way.

Happy to announce the Majora's Mask decompilation project reached 100% completion for the US N64 version! Still tons of work to be done (other versions, more documentation, fixing fake matches, etc.), but an incredibly satisfying end to years of work. Thanks to everyone who has contributed to this! — (@darkeye.bsky.social) 2024-12-11T03:44:10.216Z

This doesn't mean the work is over, of course — there are still regional variants and code that needs cleaning up, but the main work is done, as the project lead told others on the Discord server (via GBATemp):

"With the merge of the final Boss, Majora, Majora's Mask has reached 100% matching code decompilation for the US version. ... Even with 100% for the US version, this does not mean we are done. Just like OoT, there are many other versions to work on, general code base clean up, and plenty of documentation left. Not to mention helping other games in the server reach this same milestone."

The decompilation project for Majora's Mask doesn't include the 3DS version of the game, just all of the regional versions and the 1.1 revisions. The current project has completed work on the US Version 1.0 cartridge, which is still a heck of an achievement.

You can check out the Majora's Mask decompilation over at ZeldaRET's GitHub page.

Have you been tracking the decompilation work? Let us know if you intend to check this out in the comments.