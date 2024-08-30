Fans and coders have been working on decompiling multiple classic Nintendo 64 games over the years, with Ocarina of Time, Super Mario 64, Perfect Dark, and Majora's Mask just being a handful of titles they've managed to revert to source code. Now, a Nintendo Life favourite is joining the roster of decompiled N64 games (thanks to CM30 for the tip!).

Thanks to Banjo Kazooie (a coder, not the game...), Banjo-Kazooie has now been fully decompiled, pushing the way for PC ports and mods galore. The news was shared on Twitter by Bring Back Banjo.

This will open up the game to those who don't have Nintendo Switch Online or an Xbox — which are just a couple of ways you can play the game in 2024. Potential fan-made PC ports will be able to run at a smooth 60fps and get a full HD facelift.





This means we will very soon see native ports to PC and people will be able to essentially create a Render 96 style remake Banjo Kazooie decompilation project has hit 100% 🚨This means we will very soon see native ports to PC and people will be able to essentially create a Render 96 style remake pic.twitter.com/xeOxrNPS9v August 29, 2024

But the big news is that, because the decompiling process reverts the game to its source code, many issues and bugs that have plagued potential mods will now be able to be fixed.

You can have a look at all the files over on GitLab, but this is another fantastic step forward in game preservation from fans. So surely, surely, Banjo-Tooie isn't far behind, right...?

