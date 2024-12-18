2024 is coming to a close, which means it's time to review how you've been spending your time with the Nintendo Switch over the last 12 months.

Yes, Nintendo's 'Year in Review' tool is now available and, just like last year's edition, let's you see exactly how many games you've played, how long you've spent on the Switch, what your top three games are, and more.

Just make sure you're sitting down when you scroll through it, because if you're anything like us, the figures are likely going to be much higher than you're expecting!





See your pic.twitter.com/dYyJ0rNWBN Take a fun look back at the games you played with your Nintendo Switch Year in Review for 2024. Share your stats, favorite games, and more with friends now!See your #NintendoSwitch2024 Year in Review here: https://t.co/l3SHzkTQjn December 18, 2024

Just like last year, we'll be sharing our own stats very soon, but if you want a flavour of how we spend our time with the Switch here at Nintendo Life, you can always check out last year's feature in the meantime.