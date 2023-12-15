What happens every December? Christmas Day. New Year's Eve. A bunch of sales as we approach the end of the year. Oh, and our year-end video game wrap-ups.
Nintendo Switch Year in Review 2023 is officially available, meaning you can scour over every single second of your video game habits for the year. The stats range from the three most-played games of the year to your genre preferences. Head on over to the official Nintendo website to get your stats now — all you need to do is jump into the link below and sign in, and tah-dah!
Before we share our Year in Review stats, boy, what a year for video game releases it's been, hey? We expect a lot of variety in your gaming habits — and a lot of Zelda, too.
We at Nintendo Life are eager to share own own stats with you, the lovely readers. Which of us has played too many RPGs? And who's put the most time into that brand-new Zelda game?
Have a read through our year's stats and share your most played games in the comments below. Enjoy!
Jim Norman, Staff Writer
Most played games 2023:
Surprise, surprise, Tears of the Kingdom takes the top spot for me (you better get used to that shock). It only sits at the 81-hour mark — a small week's worth compared to some of us — but my goal was to go for story first and foremost and then pick it up again at a later date to mop up everything else. It just so happens that 'everything else' was rather a lot this year, so returning to Hyrule hasn't been top of my to-do list...
I am slightly surprised to see Fire Emblem Engage in second place with 50 hours logged — and that came from January and February alone. And my beloved Sea of Stars lands at number three. I only had 35 hours logged in this one (what can I say? I spread my time around), but what a 35 hours they were!
I put a total of 405 hours into my Switch this year across 44 different games. Neatly, I wrapped up most of these in the 10 to 20-hour bracket (*cough* the ideal length for a game *cough*), though the likes of Hollow Knight and Pikmin 4 took up a little more of my time and narrowly missed out on the podium. Maybe next year for Silksong, eh?
Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer
Most played games 2023:
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Metroid Prime Remastered
- Persona 4 Golden
I've struggled with Tears of the Kingdom since its launch. Given that Breath of the Wild is one of my all-time favourites, the direct sequel really should have been a slam dunk for me. Sadly, every attempt to get into it has resulted in boredom creeping in, eventually resulting in me shutting it down to play something completely different. Yet at 66 hours of total playtime, no one can accuse me of not trying - so there.
Metroid Prime Remastered is predictably very close behind at 59 hours; I can beat this game in just a handful at this point, so my time spent with this one has consisted of multiple playthroughs and meticulous item hunting for our guide. It's pure comfort food for me, so I suspect it may well end up as one of my most played games of 2024, too.
I'm a little surprised that I only managed to accumulate a total of 40 hours on Persona 4 Golden; I truly treasure this game and I thought I spent much longer on it. But gosh, there have been so many great games this year, I guess it really shouldn't shock me.
Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor
Most played games 2023:
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Octopath Traveler II
Okay, so, I might need to go out a little bit more: I played my Switch for nearly 1,200 hours in 2023. Eep.
My number one was guaranteed — I spent a whopping 284 hours on Tears of the Kingdom which shouldn't be surprising given that I reviewed and guided it. I'm also not surprised to see Octopath Traveler II here, either, because I did absolutely everything in that game — lots of save scumming for steals and many superboss attempts and deaths until I finally felled it. 88 hours is about what I expected given how dense that game is.
The biggest surprise here is Animal Crossing. I totally forgot I slipped back into that game in the spring during the pre-TOTK lull. I haven't touched it since May and somehow I managed to put 128 hours into it. Good lord. Basically, I spent over 40 hours on nine different games, and almost all of them were RPGs: Trails into Reverie, Trails to Azure, Star Ocean The Second Story R, Disco Elysium, Sea of Stars, Theatrhythm... busy year for the genre, huh?
Gavin Lane, Editor
- Tears of the Kingdom
- Tunic
- Skyward Sword HD
No surprises with number one. With 111 hours on the clock, I only recently beelined to the Lightning Temple and then onto Hyrule Castle for the final showdown in an effort to trounce Ganondorf before 2024 arrives. I'd say there's at least another 100 hours of noodling before I'm finished in Hyrule.
Tunic was in my backlog from last year and scratched a pre-TOTK itch very well (although I never actually beat the final boss), as did Skyward Sword — a surprise entry sneaking into third place just ahead of Vampire Survivors! Again, I was jonesing for Zelda while awaiting TOTK's arrival and I ended up going back to one that I picked up at launch but only played for a few hours.
Elsewhere, I touched a whole swathe of games — 48 in total — for a few hours each; it's been a bitty year for one reason or another, lots of half-finished adventures. My first game of 2023 was the excellent Rogue Legacy 2, which I was still addicted to, and 1% of my genre trends this year were taken up by pinball, thanks exclusively to the Star Trek: The Next Generation table added to Pinball FX.
Kate Gray, Contributor
Most played games 2023:
- Tears of the Kingdom
- Slay the Spire
- Stardew Valley
A year is a surprisingly long time in games! I honestly forgot that I'd had a Stardew phase in the earlier half of the year, mostly playing with my partner on a shared farm. It was his first time playing, and my seventy millionth, so it was largely an exercise in me being Chill and Not Telling Him That We Need To Complete The Community Center ASAP. Did I succeed? Ha, no.
Unsurprisingly, Zelda is there — don't kill me, but I actually haven't finished it yet — and Slay the Spire, which I jumped back into recently. I am a little surprised that it's only 88 hours, actually.
I also had 53 hours of Fae Farm, 49 hours of A Wonderful Life, 33 hours of The Winds of Anthos, and 24 hours of Pikmin, so no prizes for guessing what my most played genre was this year. And a glorious 11 hours replaying my beloved Ghost Trick. What a year.
PJ O'Reilly, Staff Writer
Most played games 2023:
- Tears of the Kingdom
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Fire Emblem Engage
Of course Tears of the Kingdom is my number one Switch game this year in terms of both hours played and how much I enjoyed it overall. There’s just no getting around it, it’s one of Nintendo’s finest hours and a game that’s really left me wondering where Team Zelda can go with the series after such an awe-inspiring, all-encompassing adventure (I’ll take a return to classic dungeons if that’s ok with everyone else).
Elsewhere, and besides big review games which I tend to spend far too much time with - I’m talking about the likes of Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Fire Emblem Engage specifically, my other most played titles on a purely personal level this year have been Dave The Diver and Dredge. We’ve had some real doozies this year on the indie front, but these two really do highlight the endless creativity and choice of experiences that indie games bring to the table on Switch. What's that? Dave the Diver isn't an indie? But Geoff said so!
Outside of my top three, there’s all sorts in the mix. I took a serious shine to Sea of Stars, Pikmin 4, and a whole bunch of other stuff this year and, overall, I actually reckon Switch has had its best year to date in 2023, which is just mad really. I haven’t even mentioned my love affairs with Octopath Traveller 2, Super Mega Baseball 4 or PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo, those have all accrued hefty playtimes too, but yeah, this year belongs to Zelda, with a fat diver (not to be confused with chubby plumber) and some eldritch fish scooping up the number 2 and 3 spots.
Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor
Most-played games 2023:
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Fire Emblem Engage
- Red Dead Redemption
The tale of one John Marston took the bronze this year. It's a bit silly since I had already completed the game back on PS3 a few years back, but the allure of returning to a virtual, now portable Wild West proved too much to pass on. I still plan to come back and finish the expansion Undead Nightmare later down the line.
The silver medal goes to the very first Nintendo release of 2023: the phenomenal Fire Emblem Engage. Skipping on the heavier social aspects of the previous entry, this strategy RPG got me hooked from day one thanks to its relatable characters and clever mechanics that are used as an excuse to bring back heroes from previous entries.
No real surprise for the one landing on top of the podium: just like the previous game, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will likely remain the subject of many conversations for years, for being a template for open-world adventuring video games, the amount of lore it adds to the already-complex Zelda canon, the incredible plot, and the huge amount of tiny little touches that make this such an unforgettable masterpiece. Just writing about it makes me want to go back to it and wander back into this incredible redemption of Hyrule. Maybe some DLC next year will let me do just that (not happening, sorry - Ed).
Those are our Years in Review most played games, but why not share yours? Vote in our poll below and let us know your favourite stats in the comments.
Comments 43
Does anyone know why for some people it says "there is not enough data for this account to display a year in review"? That's the case with me, and I own a Switch since 2018. Some people on the internet complain about the same but noone knows why.
Can somebody help me?
I still cannot get verification code from my email when I tried to sign up from Nintendo website to participate in this event.
I still got some notifications on my email from Nintendo about general announcements but I still cannot get verification code to complete the sign up process even I have resend the verification code multiple times.
What should I do?
Man, I thought it was Switch 2 trailer, shadow-dropped ):
In a total surprise to me - I ended up with Powerwash Simulator at 18 hours, followed up by Mortal Kombat 1 at 14 hours.
Tears of the kingdom i got 160 hours (still havent faced ganon lol)
Smash i got 400 hours total, this year its 100. (I voted wrong, i voted smash lol but TOTK should be it.
Now i just got Mario sparks of hope (its on sale now) man i am hooked to that game and Mario RPG. These games made me play Alot of switch lately lol.
My gaming pc is collecting dust because of it lol.
Pokemon scarlet and violet. Played it mainly during a flight and a trip for work during the weekends off. Did not really enjoy my time but apparently i played it for 80 hours total last year….? One hour more than Tears of the Kingdom (which I still need to finish!)
I don't understand why Ollie Reynolds feels the need to so aggressively flaunt his dislike of TotK in almost every article that opens up the space for it. It's okay to not like it, many people don't. I personally have 250 hrs in it and am still not near the end, best game of all time. To each his own.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is my most played game with 229 hours. Still have a lot left to do.
I disliked totk, dipped out at 50 hours in and never returned, my most played game however goes to octopath 2, it was definitely the best new jrpg that came out this year.
I thought I played Zelda for over 80 hours but after getting my play stats for the year the other day I played for over 140 hours before I needed to take a break from it. I will go back to it..........eventually but I have other games I want to play first.
Tears of the Kingdom, Pikmin 4 and Disco Elysium were my three most played apparently.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 - 260 hours
Zelda Tears of the Kingdom - 245 hours
Welp, that's what happens when you wait to play last year's release only when all DLC is out
I played like 110 hours of Tears of the Kingdom, but it was beaten out by Fire Emblem Engage at about 130.
What a year it has been for Nintendo! New games for Zelda, Mario, Pikmin, Fire Emblem, Bayonetta, etc. Remasters/remakes for Metroid, Mario RPG and Advance Wars. DLC for Pokemon, Mario Kart, Xenoblade Chronicles and Splatoon. Plus the Mario movie breaking records. Console sales continuning to compete with next-gen despite it's age/power, and hitting 130+ million units. Incredible.
EDIT: As for most played... TotK with a staggering 305 hours.
I skipped TOTK, so my most played defaulted to No Man's Sky and Metroid Prime. :V
@NintendoKnower It was my number one game, so I kinda had to say something. I'm pleased you've enjoyed it so much, though!
@Anti-Matter I think a barcode to year in review is located on the Nintendo news channel on the switch
S/O to Alana for the Octopath Traveler 2 playtime. It was by far my most played and in my top 5 all time. Glad others like it as well
@Olliemar28 No problem; sometimes you just sound a little defensive about it, like you're being judged. Luckily, Nintendo as opposed to certain competitors, offers enough great games for all tastes haha
Mine were
1. Tears of the Kingdom
2. Fire Emblem Engage
3. Octopath Traveller II
It is funny how the people that don’t even like TOTK, it is their most played game. Congratulations to Nintendo for getting into headspace.
Anyway TOTK is my most played game on switch at 219h. Don’t think I will beat it this year. Not enough time!!
@Chapapa you may have the data permissions disabled for your account. That seems the most likely reason.
Seems I haven't spent much time on my Switch this year. Total of 170 hours with Pokémon Scarlet my most played at 30 hours.
In comparison I've spent 300 hours on just Final Fantasy 14 on PS5.
Top three:
Pokémon Scarlet (141 hours)
Pokémon Sword (91 hours)
Undernauts (50 hours)
506 hours overall
TotK, Fire Emblem Engage, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 were my top 3. I was surprised about FE being my number 2 since it felt like I didn't play it that long but apparently I did lol
Zero hours on the switch this year. Did play mario wonder but on the steam deck so don't think that counts...
Mine most-played were Zelda (170 something), followed by Engage (just over 60) and Advance Wars (59). Theatrythm is just outside with 58, but will likely end up in second by the end of December.
These things always come out a couple weeks too early...
Mine was Persona 5 Royal with 177 hours.
TOTK was second with 133
1) Game Boy (47 hours)
2) Spyro Reignited Trilogy (46 hours)
3) Sonic Origins (37 hours)
Quite surprising really.
I've got over 200 hours in Engage, 140 in TOTK, and Advance Wars with 135. I'm still playing AW even this month, so no doubt it'll creep past TOTK eventually.
Engage, I still want to play more of, I've had plans for future runs since February.
1. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (246 hours)
After playing regularly for about a couple of months, I paused before the 3rd regional phenomena boss. I found almost all of the shrines without consulting anything whatsoever (I should only have a tiny handful of shrines left).
2. Pokémon Legends Arceus (163 hours)
This one really surprised me as it's all post-game stuff. How did I even?! My Pokédex's still not 100% perfect though thanks to bloody Aipom, Vespiquen, and the like. And I'm saving the legendaries' Pokédex entries for after all of the non-legendaries are done.
3. Fire Emblem Engage (157 hours)
And that's since October! I skipped this at launch. No interest. Crap protagonist(s). Bought it on sale. Addicted. 100+ hours in a month. Was like playing the 3DS games again. Welcome back!
4. Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee! (109 hours)
Another one that really surprised me. I got bored and decided to defeat all of the master trainers, so I spent a good amount of time grinding in Cerulean Cave to get one of every Pokémon to Level 100. I also found me a good number of shinies in the process, including two Charizards (and a non-shiny Zapdos in the overworld). I transferred most of them over to Let's Go, Pikachu to repeat the process rather than grind everyone again.
5. Pokémon Violet (80 hours)
Kind of enjoyed it for about a month, but it never captured my imagination like past games have. Sword/Shield eclipses this in every way. Legends Arceus did a superlatively better job with the open world concept than Sword/Shield ever did. The main series should stick to a more linear structure as this was an epic fail. Game crashed a whole heap of times too, and I've also sunk through the map.
I'm surprised with anyone who managed to play so many hours of Super Mario Bros. Wonder. I think I've clocked in about 23 hours, but a good chunk of those were due to me spending an entire night trying to beat that damn (final?) badge marathon level! (I was finally down to my last life, so I called it a night)
Across all platforms my top 3 was:
1. TotK
2. Starfield
3. Final Fantasy 16
Just Switch:
1. TotK
2. Fire Emblem Engage
3. Super Mario Wonder
Seems sort of weird to see both Starfield and Engage on these lists since I have mixed feelings on the both of them. But, man, I thought I put a lot of hours into Elden Ring and then Tears came and jumped over it. I haven’t put that many hours into a game since Skyrim.
It's crazy, I bought TotK on release and in the end it didn't even hit my top 3. I was shocked when I found out.
Mine was animal crossing and pretty Princess magical garden island. And grow - song of the evertree in a somewhat distant 3rd place.
Metroid Prime Remastered was such a great experience and a great size for a video game now that there is so much variety out there. Almost voted it as my fave.
TotK really took me and I got more obsessive than I usually do. Here at Nintendo Life I don’t have to decide if I liked TotK or Jedi: Survivor more (skipped all the glitch headaches because it worked fine on PS). I think I’d go with TotK, anyway, though.
Looking forward to catching up with some well-reviewed games of 2023 I haven’t gotten to play yet!
@Anti-Matter if I were you, I'd check my spam folder. Next, the barcode comment in the Switch's news channel seems like another good thing to try.
Further I've searched quickly through Nintendo's support pages but did not find anything related, so I would contact Nintendo's support explaining all the steps I followed and what is happening.
Fingers crossed you can sort it out! Good luck.
Did you get your year in review for 2023, did that work the previous years?
Pokemon Unite for me. I know it's an odd niche choice but I'm pretty good at it, (for me), and overall play it a lot.
I still have breaks from it, had a 3 month break from it recently.
Funny enough, TotK is 4th so it doesn't appear for me but my own Switch data shows me it's 4th. Still nearly on there, though!
Stardew Valley is 2nd and Pokemon Scarlet is 3rd.
I don't expect to return to Pokemon Scarlet after the DLC but I do plan to put a lot more hours into TotK and Stardew Valley. I will continue playing Pokemon Unite, as always, as well.
I'm surprised Pokemon Scarlet beat TotK to be honest, but I'm not surprised with Pokemon Unite nor Stardew Valley.
This happens to be the 1st year I've played Stardew Valley, at all, as well.
I thought TOTK would be my most played game, but I clocked up 241 hours playing Splatoon 3 and only a measly 235 hours on Zelda TOTK lol. I'm gonna try and take on Ganondorf tonight to actually finish the story.
@Olliemar28 @NintendoKnower I think it's nice everybody shares a different opinion, and following Ollie's remarks each time, seems like the game's been really growing on him/he's tried really hard to enjoy it and it's paying off. Really cool.
I just started TotK recently, and I loved BotW (spent 350h on it). But one thing that was kind of a bummer in the begining is just how BotW was mind blowingly different, like not just two or three times but 10 or 100 times better than the previous Zelda .. TotK is just a big improvement, maybe a BotW 2.0. It's not such a big leap compared to BotW.
So that created a sort of disappointment for me as well. I'm completely over it now, and I very much enjoy this game and see myself 100's of hours in it.
The more time I spend on it, the more I understand what Aonuma was saying when the "follow-up to BotW" was announced, that he wanted to hire experts/specialists in all kinds of fields to help on this game. And I feel like this translate in the game into a greater sense of immersion and a bigger feeling of "actually going on an adventure". See how the temples are all preceded with lots of side quests that all intertwine together, story plots and how they always take you far, and even further ...
Anyways, long story short, thanks for sharing, and happy we all enjoy this amazing game. Happy people can share their honest opinion on this site, even when it's not always positive.
Oh yeah, the topic was most played game: Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity, 135h. I prefered Hyrule Warriors DE to this one, but the story and BotW's characters and environments were just great. Looking forward to thr 3rd entry!
TotK
Splatoon 3
ACNH
comic book guy voice-A year well spent!
I never tell my wife about these stats -
1400 hours in total
Fortnite was the winner this year with 1000 hours.
I also must admit I play off two profiles so this does not cover all of the gaming I do lol!
this year was packed with good games for switch especially all the rpg goodness on this system cant wait to see wats in store for next year hopefully we get more info on prime 4.
1. Yoshi's Crafted World (45 hrs)
2. Piczle Lines DX 500 more puzzles (32 hrs)
3. Slime-San (24 hrs)
423 total hrs. I like games in the 5-10 hr mark generally. I initially thought Yoshi would fit that. But, oh my, that need to do EVERYTHING in that game drew me in. Don't regret it at all.
Piczle Lines is just comfort food I can come back to when I don't want to do any adventure style stuff.
Tap here to load 43 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...