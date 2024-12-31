The final full week of 2024 has been and gone, and by the time you're reading this, it might even be 2025 where you are — hello from the past!

Anyway, in the UK, we've got the final full 2024 results for the boxed charts, and it's another solid and predictable week for... well, everyone. While the top ten isn't as healthy as it was last week for Switch games, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has managed to hold firm in fourth, alongside Super Mario Party Jamboree in fifth.



Nintendo Switch Sports has had to fall back one spot to make way for Elden Ring, which roars back into the charts after a few weeks off — we're sure that made a fair few Christmas presents, or perhaps some Boxing Day pick-ups. And Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Minecraft, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons have slipped out of the top ten, casualties of Cyberpunk 2077 and Grand Theft Auto V returning.

But Sega's hedgehog duo, Sonic X Shadow Generations, has managed to crack back into the top ten this week — likely as a result of the movie, which launched on 20th December, right before last week's charts closed. Plus, it sold more copies on Switch than any other platform again.

That's enough of that, though — here's a look at the full top 40 for the final week of 2024, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles as well as the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 1 1 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 2 2 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 43%, PS4 22%, PS5 21%, XBO 13% 3 3 EA Sports FC 25 SPS5 38%, Switch 33%, PS4 16%, XBS 13% 4 4 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 5 5 Super Mario Party Jamboree - 6 Elden Ring 6 7 Nintendo Switch Sports 16 8 Grand Theft Auto V - 9 Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition 13 10 Sonic X Shadow Generations Switch 46%, PS5 36%, XBS 13%, PS4 6% 8 11 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 7 12 Minecraft 11 13 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS5 55%, PS4 44%, XBS 1%, Switch 1% 9 14 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 18 15 Star Wars Outlaws 15 16 Mortal Kombat 1 PS5 92%, Switch 4%, XBS 4% 21 17 Just Dance 2025 Edition Switch 99%, PS5 1% 19 18 LEGO Harry Potter Collection Switch 47%, PS5 45%, PS4 5%, XBS 3% 10 19 Astro Bot 34 20 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 28 21 Undisputed 32 22 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition 20 23 MySims Cozy Bundle - 24 Mad Max 26 25 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Switch 41%, PS5 40%, PS4 11%, XBS 8% 23 26 LEGO Horizon Adventures PS5 59%, Switch 41% - 27 Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed Switch 54%, PS5 42%, XBS 4%, PC 0% - 28 NBA 2K 25 PS5 41%, Switch 35%, PS4 18%, XBS 7% 24 29 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 38 30 Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered Switch 53%, PS5 27%, PS4 20% 40 31 Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon 17 32 Black Myth: Wukong 29 33 Bluey: The Videogame Switch 82%, PS5 10%, PS4 6%, XBS 3% 27 34 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle 31 35 Super Mario Odyssey - 36 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition PC 88%, PS4 7%, XBO 4%, Switch 0% - 37 Metaphor: ReFantazio 12 38 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom - 39 Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Switch 42%, PS5 36%, XBS 11%, PS4 10% - 40 Pokémon Violet

