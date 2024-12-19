Undertale creator Toby Fox has rolled out his "holiday newsletter" for 2024 and it's got some "progress updates" in it about Deltarune Chapter 3, 4, and 5.

Chapter 3 has recently been tested by a "professional team on PC" and it's "pretty solid now". According to Fox, "only console-related aspects remain". He's even got some impressions from the team who playtested it:

"it was a lot of work trying to test all the subtle details and text differences in the game...

on the other hand, it was enjoyable to find these things on your own.

as a single criticism, it's a bit inconvenient not being able to save during certain longer portions...

... but, those portions were totally fun, and made you excited to see what was going to happen next."

As for Chapter 4, "the first translation pass" has just been placed into the game - and when it nears completion, the PC testing of this chapter will begin. This will then apparently be followed by "console testing" for Chapter 3 and 4.

Toby also provided an update on Chapter 5 - revealing how "more recent hires" have been focused on the fifth chapter - with progress "steady". Here are his overall thoughts about Deltarune's development:

"The rate of creation is quite solid this time! Many things are in development at once!"

So, that's the final newsletter from Toby Fox for 2024! He's previously mentioned how Chapter 3 & 4 "will 100% come out" next year - so hopefully we won't have to wait much longer.

You can sign up to Toby Fox's mailing list on the Undertale website.