The Switch is home to all sorts of franchises but one series Nintendo fans haven't got their hands on this generation is Terminator.
It seems this could all be set to change with the discovery a game called Terminator 2D: No Fate has been rated by the Australian Classification Board for the Nintendo Switch and multiple other platforms.
As you can see above, the title received an 'M' for 'mature' rating earlier this week on 19th December 2024 and will contain violence and coarse language.
It will be published and developed by Reef Entertainment - a UK-based developer known for the 2019 first-person shooter Terminator: Resistance. When we find out more, we'll be sure to let you know.
[source classification.gov.au, via gematsu.com]
Comments 7
Come with me if you want to play
Asta la veesta, bay-bee!
Chill out! Deek wad!
2D? A homage to the SEGA CD game perhaps?
Terminator resistance was really fun. I’ll keep my eyes on this one.
@Angelic_Lapras_King
GOD PLEASE
Will this be a 2D game?
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...