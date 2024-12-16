Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 788k

Chances are you're probably reasonably familiar with Capcom's acclaimed action role-playing franchise Monster Hunter, even if you don't necessarily play it. If, however, you're completely new to the whole thing and would perhaps benefit from a bit of an introduction, then a new overview video presented by none other than Daisy Ridley (Star Wars Sequel Trilogy, Chaos Walking, Magpie) should give you exactly what you need.

Clocking in at just over 10 minutes in length, the video is clearly designed to bring newcomers into the world of Monster Hunter ahead of the upcoming launch of Monster Hunter Wilds on 28th February 2025, a game that sadly won't be gracing the Switch.

That said, other major releases in the series are also highlighted at the end, including Monster Hunter Rise, its expansion Sunbreak, Monster Hunter Stories, and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. In short, there's plenty to sink your teeth into if you're looking to see what all the fuss is about.

It is, however, also incredibly dense with lore, so if you're a total newcomer to Monster Hunter, then it's possible that some of what's described in the video may just go in one ear and out the other; it's not exactly the most approachable of overview trailers, but it does the job of fleshing out the world in a relatively short time span.

Nintendo will be announcing the successor to the Nintendo Switch at some point before the end of the current financial year ending 31st March 2025. Monster Hunter Wilds is one of the many games we're hoping to see makes its way to the new system, but we'll just have to wait and see what Capcom's got planned for the months and years ahead.