Vanillaware's tactical RPG Unicorn Overlord is one of the Switch highlights this year, and if you're hoping for more adventures in the form a sequel or even DLC, you might want to read on...

Sadly, it won't be happening (at least right now). Speaking to GamesRadar+, the game's director Takafumi Noma says he's aware of how many players have "expressed a wish" for this type of content, but there are "currently no plans" for further development.

If there was an opportunity to make this happen in the future though (and it was up to him), he would love to see it happen:

Takafumi Noma: "We are profoundly grateful for the sheer number of players who have embraced our vision for a new strategy RPG. Many of these players have expressed a wish for DLC or a sequel to the game. While there are currently no plans for further development of this nature, I definitely wouldn't say no if it were up to me. It would be great if we could make this happen sometime down the line."

So, there you go - maybe "something down the line" will be announced. Until then, you'll just have to keep enjoying the current release.

When Unicorn Overlord landed on the Switch in March of this year, we gave it an "excellent" nine out of ten stars - labelling it a "crowning tactical RPG achievement".