Vanillaware's smash-hit tactical RPG Unicorn Overlord is currently celebrating more than one million sales, and as part of this, the game's developers recently held a special program. This included Atlus revealing the top 10 most popular characters in the game, as voted by players.

These picks were based on each character's design, personality as well as their usefulness in combat. Nigel was also apparently on the list (between Benrengaria and Virginia) but according to the source "he's not technically part of the ranking".

Here are the top 10 most popular character in Unicorn Overlord (via Siliconera):

Rosalinde Melisandre Berengaria Virginia Alain Eltolinde Yunifi Scarlett Chloe Travis

When this game made its debut on the Nintendo Switch earlier this year, we callled it a crowning tactical RPG achievement, awarding it an "excellent" nine out of ten stars.