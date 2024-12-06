The blue blur Sonic the Hedgehog has teamed up with all sorts of famous brands over the years, and one of the next collaborations on the way is with the robots in disguise, better known as Transformers.

The official Transformers Instagram has already teased a brief video of its logo transforming into a golden ring with the (trademark Sonic sound effect). Notably, there's also a Green Hill-style backdrop.

If this wasn't convincing enough though, there's also seemingly been some photo leaks online. Discussing Films shares what's apparently a "first look" of a new Hasbro toy line:

As you can see, there's a Sonic and Tails Transformer. Sonic becomes the Speed Star and there's also Tails' Tornado. Sonic Stadium has shared some extra details about each of the transformations and abilities:

"Provided these are current and accurate, the Speed Star Sonic includes an extra large ring shield, while the Tornado converts its auxiliary thruster into a blaster. The latter offers a surprising amount of detail and accuracy for the classic biplane, its thin wings converting into shoulder shields in robot form."

This Sonic X Transformers collabortion will apparently be made official very soon, so stay tuned for an update.