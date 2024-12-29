First 4 Figures has released all sorts of stunning figures over the years and the latest one it's now teased is a statue of Metal Sonic.

Metal Sonic debuted in Sonic CD (playable in Sonic Origins on Switch) and will be "coming soon" to the First 4 Figures line, with pre-orders for this statue set to open on 7th January 2025. It's noted how the final product may be slightly different when it is released.





As usual, if you sign up to the First 4 Figures email, you'll be able to get $10 off when pre-orders go live. As for the pricing, it will apparently be revealed on launch day along with other details like the size of the statue.