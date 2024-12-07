Following Shin chan: Shiro and the Coal Town's localisation for the eShop in October, the game is now getting a physical Switch release.

It will be handled by physical distributor Limited Run Games and pre-orders will go on sale next week on 10th December. There'll be a standard edition for $39.99 USD (with reversible cover art) and a collector's edition priced at $79.99 including a disc soundtrack, acrylic standee and pin badge.





Pre-orders open on Tuesday, December 10th! Wishlist and learn more now: pic.twitter.com/CrlgL2L07K Welcome to Coal Town! Shin chan returns for a new adventure in Shiro and the Coal Town!Pre-orders open on Tuesday, December 10th! Wishlist and learn more now: https://t.co/6fR7hi0Kri December 6, 2024

Limited Run Games estimates this item will ship next year between 1st - 30th June 2024. Here's the description attached, along with a look at the collector's edition:

"Hiroshi is suddenly given an job assignment near his hometown in Akita. So the Nohara family make their way to a small village near Hiroshi’s parents’ home and rent out a traditional Japanese farmhouse. Nestled in this tranquil rural landscape, they begin their carefree and quiet life in the countryside."

Here on Nintendo Life, we awarded Shin chan: Shiro and The Coal Town eight out of ten stars, calling it "stunningly beautiful".