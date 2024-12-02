After a year of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom builds, we thought that we had seen just about everything Hyrule has to offer. But then we see someone has transformed the Gerudo Desert into Tattooine's Podracing scene and, all of a sudden, we're starting to wonder if we've even scratched the surface of what this game is capable of.

Forget Anakin Skywalker, Sebulba, Ben Quadinaros, Teemto Pagalies or any of the other hilariously-named racers from Star Wars - Episode I: The Phantom Menace, because there's a new speedster in town: Link.

One creative builder, @saiotoko002, has taken the iconic high-octane Podracing of the Boonta Eve Classic and brought it to Hyrule with an impressive Ultrahand build. Aside from Link's racer — which bears a remarkable similarity to the one driven by little Anni — the build also includes a smaller competitor driven by a Korok.

The builder even demonstrates their latest design with some flashy camera angles and a couple of explosions thrown in for good measure (Koroks were harmed in the making of this video). Yeah, it's accompanied by 'Duel of the Fates' rather than the classic Podracing sound effects, but we're willing to forgive.

Not too bad, eh? We'll add this one to the list of nerdy builds we've seen crop up in TOTK, joining the likes of Godzilla, Metal Gear, Gundams and even an in-game adding device. Gosh, remember when the hoverbike looked cool?