It's that time of year when there are all sorts of sales on games and if you haven't got around to playing Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown just yet, it's now available as part of Best Buy's deal of the day offerings.

It's just $14.99 USD (instead of $39.99) - so act fast, as there are just hours remaining on this deal. Apart from this, Ubisoft's sequel title Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is also available for $12.99 USD. This promotion is part of Best Buy's 12-days of gaming event, which runs until 20th December.

When The Lost Crown arrived on the Switch earlier this year, we awarded it an excellent nine out of ten stars calling it slick, stylish and a "must-play".