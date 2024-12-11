It's that time of year when there are all sorts of sales on games and if you haven't got around to playing Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown just yet, it's now available as part of Best Buy's deal of the day offerings.
It's just $14.99 USD (instead of $39.99) - so act fast, as there are just hours remaining on this deal. Apart from this, Ubisoft's sequel title Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is also available for $12.99 USD. This promotion is part of Best Buy's 12-days of gaming event, which runs until 20th December.
When The Lost Crown arrived on the Switch earlier this year, we awarded it an excellent nine out of ten stars calling it slick, stylish and a "must-play".
"Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is a slick return to the roots of this franchise that serves up clever 2.5D action wrapped up in a delightful art style and satisfying story. There's a smart balance here between old-school levels of action and challenge, moreish combat, and neat puzzles, all mixed with accessibility options and fine-tuning that open things up to newcomers and casual players. We knew Ubisoft Montpellier was a pair of safe hands and the team hasn't let us down, serving up the first must-play of 2024 in a Switch port that absolutely does the business."