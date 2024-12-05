The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - Highlights

Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer (Nintendo, 5th Dec, $49.99) - *– Pair up with your in-game personal trainer, then get moving in a boxing workout that fits your lifestyle! Punch and dodge to the beat of 30 songs, including instrumental versions of pop songs. Personalize your Daily Workout and create a routine that fits your schedule. Train at your own tempo by throwing punches in Mitt Drills, work out from your seat in Sit Fit Boxing or work out with a buddy in 2-Player Mode**. Complete missions to earn in-game currency, which you can use to unlock songs, style options to give your trainer a fresh look and more! - Read our Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer review

FANTASIAN Neo Dimension (SQUARE ENIX, 5th Dec, $49.99) - The father of the FINAL FANTASY series, Hironobu Sakaguchi, and renowned composer Nobuo Uematsu return to deliver an original RPG story. Assume the role of Leo as he journeys to recover his memories and solve the mystery of a strange mechanical infection destroying his world. Experience turn-based battles with a wealth of mechanics and strategic combat – including the ability to adjust a skill’s trajectory to target multiple foes at once or send enemies to a separate dimension to fight later – and explore a multi-dimensional universe set against a backdrop of over 150 charming hand-crafted dioramas. - Read our FANTASIAN Neo Dimension review

Switch eShop - New Releases

A Guide to Personal Finance: How to Manage Your Money (Cooking & Publishing, 28th Nov, $1.99) - Take control of your financial future with this interactive guide to personal finance! Covering everything from crafting a solid budget to preparing for big purchases like homes and cars, this guide equips you with practical strategies for every financial goal. Learn to save smartly, manage debt effectively, and make the most of your credit.

Anne’s Zombie Odyssey (TROOOZE, 28th Nov, $14.99) - Experience the ultimate in arcade-style thrills! Once you start, you can't stop! Use precise controls to blow zombie heads off and take down bosses. Prepare for a shocking ending!

Arcade Archives FANTASTIC NIGHT DREAMS COTTOn (HAMSTER, 28th Nov, $7.99) - " FANTASTIC NIGHT DREAMS COTTOn " is a shooter released by SUCCESS in 1991. Control the main character, COTTON, and use shots, bombs, and magic to exterminate the beast hearts that rule the fairy world with fear. This shooter boasts gameplay that can be enjoyed by both enthusiasts and beginners.

BeatBlast: Rhythm Rampage (MagicProStudio, 5th Dec, $5.99) - Dive into the electrifying world of BeatBlast: Rhythm Rampage, where music and mayhem collide in a heart-pounding symphony of destruction!

CatCat (GAME NACIONAL, 30th Nov, $9.99) - Face a deadly journey with a brave cat! In each level of this adventure, spikes and traps demand insane precision to be overcome. You only have one chance, so if you fail, start over. Master the timing and prove your skill in this game where only the most persistent reach the end.

Cats VS Dogs Military Mission (SimulaMaker, 5th Dec, $7.99) - Dive into the fun-filled warfare of "Cats VS Dogs Military Mission," where the age-old rivalry between felines and canines explodes into spectacular combat! Choose your allegiance in this shooter that combines tactical gameplay with a playful twist.

Cowboy Duel: Red Wild West Massacre (16BIT, 6th Dec, $12.99) - The Wild West, where revolvers rule and duels decide destiny. In Cowboy Duel: Red Wild West Massacre, take on the ruthless world of outlaws, grit, and glory as you fight for fame and fortune.

Dinosaur RPG – Dino Survival Simulator Survivor (GOGAME CONSOLE PUBLISHER, 7th Dec, $9.99) - Step into the prehistoric era of dinosaurs and embark on a thrilling evolutionary journey! Dinosaur RPG - Dino Survival Simulator Survivor offers a unique blend of survival, exploration, and RPG elements, all set in lush, dynamic biomes waiting to be explored.

Dirt Bike Extreme 3D (DEMENCI, 5th Dec, $5.99) - Dirt Bike Extreme 3D invites you to unleash your inner daredevil in an exhilarating motorbike adventure! Immerse yourself in the action as you tackle diverse terrains and thrilling experiences in the role of a fearless biker.

Dog Man: Mission Impawsible (Mindscape, 6th Dec, $39.99) - The key to the city has fallen into the hands of a supa bad guy, unlocking all the prison doors and releasing many evildoers. Help Dog Man and his friends chase down the supa bad guys in their most impawsible mission yet!

EGGCONSOLE RIGLAS PC-8801 (D4 Enterprise, 5th Dec, $6.49) - Released by Random House in 1985 in Japan, Riglas is a side-view RPG. Players take on the role of a young Osborne tribe boy named May, as he unravels the secrets of Beljuna.

Explore Another World Bundle (Raw Fury, 28th Nov, $34.99) - Get ready to head to another world when you head to the adorable monster-filled land of New Wirral in Cassette Beasts, and over one hundred floating islands in Moonstone Island!

Fishing Valley (Pancake Games, 28th Nov, $7.99) - Fishing Valley is a captivating 2D simulation-adventure game set in a picturesque world of the open ocean and bustling havens. Begin your journey as a novice angler with basic equipment and a modest boat. Complete a variety of fishing tasks, each designed to challenge your skills and strategy.

Flower Power: The Adventures of Magical Plants (Aldora Games, 29th Nov, $4.90) - In this enchanted garden, the flowers and plants can talk, and each has its own unique personality. However, the garden is dying because its life force, the magical melody, has been lost. Valentina discovers that without the melody, the garden will wither, and it's up to her to find it and restore it.

Game Empire Tycoon: Dealer Simulator (COOL DEVS, 30th Dec, $9.99) - Dive into the immersive world of Game Empire Tycoon: Dealer Simulator, a 3D open-world simulation where you begin as an aspiring entrepreneur with dreams of building a thriving game store empire. Open your first store, then grow your business by upgrading its appeal, keeping it secure from thieves, and managing day-to-day operations.

Gunlocked (Clickteam, 5th Dec, $7.99) - A twin stick shooter without the twin stick, Gunlocked is a sci-fi action roguelike about careful positioning and upgrade selection. Manage unique targeting systems across multiple weapons and upgrades, as you battle legions of alien ships. Simple enough to play with one hand, frantic enough to make you hold on with both!

HEAVEN SEEKER ――The Savior of This Cruel World (SUCCESS, 5th Dec, $19.99) - Explore a dungeon that changes each time you enter. In this title, you move with the left stick and aim with the right stick. This is a bullet hell shooting game where you freely control your character and explore random dungeons. When your HP reaches 0, you will lose all the items you have gained during this exploration.

Heian City Story (Kairosoft, 5th Dec, $12.00) - Travel back to olden times and become Director of your own city! Attract new residents and try to become the greatest city in the land! Add buildings like restaurants and teahouses to make your town a place where samurai and commoners alike will want to live.

High Cars 2 (Entity3, 7th Dec, $1.99) - Take Your Skills to New Heights in High Cars 2! Get ready for an adrenaline-fueled ride in High Cars 2! Take control of a variety of unlockable cars as you tackle 40 thrilling tracks across 4 worlds—each designed to test your precision, speed, and driving skills on sky-high courses.

I am an Air Traffic Controller AIRPORT HERO Centrair 20TH ANNIVERSARY (Sonic Powered, 11th Dec, $49.99) - Chubu Centrair International Airport makes its debut in the Airport Hero series, continuing from the Nintendo 3DS™! Take on the challenge of air traffic control with the limited conditions of a single runway!

Idol Hell (Rochester Institute of Technology MAGIC Spell Studio, 29th Nov, $10.00) - Idol Hell is the beginner friendly bullet hell game! Play as Medli and fight through hoards of enemies and meet vibrant cute bosses through 4 different difficulties!

IRONFALL Invasion (VD-DEV, 28th Nov, $17.99) - In the campaign mode, you'll be dropped straight into a raging war against the Dyxide invaders. Battle for the fate of the Earth over 11 action-packed levels! Along the way, you'll find new weapons and come up against nine ever fiercer types of enemy.

Jewel Match Solitaire Winterscapes 2 Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media, 2nd Dec, $9.99) - Clear icy tableaus in frosty levels with classic and new solitaire variants like Genghis Khan, Lullaby, or Mammoth!

Build fantasy locations in a picturesque winter wonderland with enchanting backgrounds, from a cozy cottage to a snow-covered palace. Undertake quests to collect exclusive winter decorations that bring festive life to the frozen scenes.

Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered (Aspyr, 10th Dec, $29.99) - Celebrate Soul Reaver’s 25th Anniversary. Experience the epic conflict of Kain and Raziel in original form or with remastered graphics. Centuries after your former master, Kain, betrays and executes you, you rise again and embark on a relentless quest for revenge.

Love Too Easily (H2 INTERACTIVE, 5th Dec, $21.99) - About This Game In Love Too Easily, the main character wakes up with only a partial memory of her night out with friends. Her hangover has left many memories blank, but she knows someone has kissed her! But who…?

MasterChef: Learn to Cook! (QubicGames, 6th Dec, $11.99) - Choose your ingredients, slice, prepare, plate and serve delicious dishes with style in fun mini-games! The MasterChef judges will evaluate your dish based on your performance and speed. Complete and unlock new recipes, challenges, and mini-games along your cooking journey!

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind (Digital Eclipse, 10th Dec, $34.99) - In Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind, the team faces off against a robotic reincarnation of the Power Rangers' long-time nemesis. Robo Rita has conjured a portal to send herself back in time so she can finally vanquish the Power Rangers by forming an alliance with her younger self. Working together, Robo Rita and Rita Repulsa rewind, rewrite, and remix the past in an attempt to stop the very formation of the Power Rangers, altering the course of history.

Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island (Whitethorn Games, 5th Dec, $24.99) - You’re Alex, a rookie backpacker taking a much needed break from modern life. Your trip is interrupted when you are suddenly shipwrecked on Ambrosia Island; a beautiful long-forgotten place of myth and sunshine. It’s home to the gods of Greek mythology. They’re real after all, even if they are having an identity crisis.

Neon Blood (MERIDIEM GAMES, 26th Nov, $20.99) - The dual Viridis, separated between the luxurious Bright City and the dangerous Blind City, where inequality reigns until you, Axel McCoin, an idealistic detective, start a revolution.

Pampas & Selene (unepic fran, 5th Dec, $9.99) - Pampas & Selene: The Maze of Demons takes everything you love about classic metroidvanias and brings them together with a cooperative, modern twist! Join Pampas and Selene as they collect powerful artifacts, overcome monsters, demons, and a vengeful evil with the help of the gods themselves!

Pet Kawaii Shop (Tashlik, 5th Sep, $7.99) - Welcome to Pet Kawaii Shop, the most adorable pet management game in the anime universe! This delightful simulation game invites players to create, customize, and manage their very own pet shop in a vibrant kawaii-style universe.

Pick My Heart Chapter 1 (RedDeer.Games, 5th Dec, $12.99) - The Adventure Begins Pick My Heart Chapter 1 is the first part of a captivating series that blends romance and mystery. You and your best friend Yuina have won a dream trip to a tropical island—and you’re also judging a beauty contest! Meet the charming contestants: artistic Eimiko, elegant Haru, confident Tomoe, and playful Aimi.

Pick My Heart Chapter 2 (RedDeer.Games, 5th Dec, $12.99) - Heartfelt Connections Pick My Heart: Chapter 2 continues the romantic adventures of Sota and his encounters with goddesses and mortal friends. This anime-inspired visual novel unfolds in a vibrant modern world where myth and reality blend, leading to humorous, heartfelt, and sometimes challenging moments.

PopSlinger Vol. 1 & 2 – Loveless Series Bundle (Funky Can Creative, 28th Nov, $24.99) - Dive into the stylish world of soda-powered combat with the original PopSlinger, where Ria battles gooey invaders in a rhythm-infused shooter. Then, amp it up in PopSlinger Vol. 2 - Loveless, with new coffee-powered weapons, evolved mechanics, and an all-new story.

Rascal’s Escape (the Good Evil GmbH, 11th Dec, $29.99) - Join the nimble Squirrel and the strong Bear on a wild journey. Jump, stomp, zoom through colorful cities following Rascal's clues. Travel Europe with your friends and experience nutastic moments

Real Boxing 2: Remastered (QubicGames, 30th Nov, $11.99) - Discover a whole new world of combat sports games. As a newbie boxer, challenge experienced opponents and try to win and score a KO! Explore the world of boxing and make your way to the top. You can become the boxing champion, the best warrior of all time! So get ready to punch, and punch hard! Discover what you’re made of, and try to climb to the top.

RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic (Atari, 5th Dec, $24.99) - Create incredible parks in the original rollercoaster sim from Chris Sawyer. RollerCoaster Tycoon® Classic™ is a new RCT experience, remastered in 2017 by franchise creator Chris Sawyer to combine the best features from two of the most successful and beloved RCT games in the series’ history – RollerCoaster Tycoon® and RollerCoaster Tycoon® 2. - Read our RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic review

Santa’s Christmas Adventure (Eclipse Interactive, 5th Dec, $8.99) - Join the nimble Squirrel and the strong Bear on a wild journey. Jump, stomp, zoom through colorful cities following Rascal's clues. Travel Europe with your friends and experience nutastic moments.

Savant – Ascent REMIX (D-pad Studio, 5th Dec, $7.49) - Play as the Alchemist - as you survive this wild ride through a robot-infested tower. Unlock powerful spells and acrobatics to blast your way through the mechanical horde!

School Paranormal Laboratory (KIMIDORI SOFT, 28th Nov, $3.99) - As an investigator, you will carry out field surveys, but it is a simple job that even those with no experience can perform. Find an object imbued with a grudge at the site, place it in a wooden chest, and bring it back. There is a target total amount of curse points for the investigation, so if possible, please achieve the target.

Shop Simulator: Pet Shop (Unique, 28th Nov, $9.99) - SHOP SIMULATOR: PET SHOP — BUILD THE PET STORE OF YOUR DREAMS. Immerse yourself in the fascinating world of retail and keep your customers happy. Only happy customers are happy to spend more money and keep coming back to your pet shop. Let's go: open your own PET SHOP.

Shop Simulator: Supermarket (Unique, 5th Dec, $7.99) - YOUR SUCCESS IS IN YOUR HANDS. Put your entrepreneurial skills to the test in Shop Simulator: Supermarket. Immerse yourself in the world of retail and start your own business today! Will your small shop become a successful supermarket? It's in your hands.

Sky Aces: WWII Air Combat (MagicProStudio, 5th Dec, $7.99) - Soar into history with Sky Aces: WWII Air Combat, a pulse-pounding World War II flight simulator that puts you in the cockpit of legendary warplanes. Choose from over 50 meticulously detailed aircraft and engage in intense dogfights, strategic bombing runs, and daring naval missions across iconic theaters of war.

Sports Supermarket (SimulaMaker, 3rd Dec, $7.99) - Unleash your inner mogul in Sports Supermarket, the low-poly business simulator where you build a sports retail empire! Start from a small shop and grow into a multi-floor sports haven, stocked with everything from sneakers to pro gear, attracting fans and athletes alike.

Stella of The End (PROTOTYPE, 5th Dec, $24.9) - Key's sci-fi visual novel "Stella of The End" is now available on Nintendo Switch™! In the distant future, follow a courier and an android girl as they journey across an Earth that is no longer hospitable to humankind. Story Mankind’s sovereignty over Earth has been lost to machines following the rapid development of autonomous AI.

Sugar Tanks Arena (EpiXR, 5th Dec, $9.99) - Take the role of a super cute tank and face against evil grey tanks, trying to stop you from progressing! Defeat all enemy tanks while dodging their bouncing bullets. Level by level they will get faster, smarter and deadlier. Conquer 100 arenas of bullet-hell mayhem! Unlock more heroes with their own sweet perks and upgrade your tank.

Sun Haven (Pixel Sprout Studios, 29th Nov, $29.99) - Discover four incredible lands, three farms to tend to, and an epic story to save the town of Sun Haven. Play as one of seven races, level through a diverse skill tree, customize your world with thousands of decorations, and romance your new neighbors. Can you become the hero of Sun Haven before it’s too late?

Super Nodage World (YOSHIMOTO KOGYO, 28th Nov, $11.42) - The second edition of "Noda Games" is now available, with Crystal Noda serving as General Director. We are proud to present the strongest lineup packed with super fun games from a variety of genres. The highlight this time is global expansion and online competition! ! You can enjoy Noda games with friends who are far away.

Superheroes: Power of New Horizons Legacy (Aldora Games, 28th Nov, $4.90) - Although he wasn't born with the abilities of his fellow Guardian Academy members, his newfound energy connects him to a danger greater than he ever imagined. Together with his friends, Rin, a girl with control over electricity, and Zane, a reserved telekinetic, Kai must learn to master his unstable power.

Taito Milestones 3 (ININ Games, 10th Dec, $39.99) - The third installment in the TAITO Milestones series brings back a diverse selection of ten arcade classics from the 80s and 90s. Bubble Bobble, Rainbow Islands, Rastan Saga, Dead Connection, Cadash, Rastan Saga 2, Champion Wrestler, Runark, Warrior Blade, Thunder Fox

The Escape Room Chronicles ep1:The Mysterious KumaDonald’s (D3PUBLISHER, 5th Dec, $5.99) - Discover items and use your wits to solve puzzles in this mystery! Episode 1: Escape from the Mysterious KumaDonald's!

Trash Punk & Food Truck Tycoon Black Friday Pack (Baltoro Games, 30th Nov, $14.99) - Jump into your food truck and business will bump up! Rock the apocalypse in punk style!

Trash Punk & Knights and Guns Black Friday Pack (Baltoro Games, 29th Nov, $19.99) - Rock the apocalypse in punk style! Knight in shining armor, fight your way... with Guns!

Trio Adventures (GAME NACIONAL, 7th Dec, $9.99) - The objectives are clear, find his friends, recover the items and to escape from scary beings that inhabit the darkest places. You will be a fugitive, avoid direct contact with the monsters to succeed in each level.

Uncle Chop’s Rocket Shop (Kasedo Games, 5th Dec, $19.99) - Where most of his customers find meaning in pastimes like worshipping deranged space gods, feeding random crap to a sentient black hole, endlessly digging for The Treasure™ or mentally enslaving donut shop workers, Wilbur lives a more humble life, fixing the galaxy’s ills one broken ship module at a time.

Westild’s Law (Ratalaika Games, 6th Dec, $5.99) - Westild's Law offers dynamic shootouts where you must cleverly use every element of your arsenal to achieve victory. Throw dynamite to clear your path or send enemies flying, you can throw your weapon at your enemies to stun them when ammo runs low and then take their weapons.

World War II City Rebirth Tycoon (Tashlik, 5th Dec, $7.99) - Rise from the ashes of conflict in 'World War II City Rebirth Tycoon,' where you take the helm as mayor to rebuild a devastated European city. This low-poly city builder challenges you to navigate the intricacies of post-war recovery. Harness strategic planning and resource management to transform ruins into a flourishing metropolis.

Zumba Royal Marble Shooter Mania (EpiXR, 5th Dec, $4.99) - Zumba Royal Marble Shooter Mania is the ultimate marble shooter game that combines puzzle-solving skills with fast-paced action. Each level presents a unique puzzle layout filled with colorful marbles that you must skillfully shoot to match and clear.

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!