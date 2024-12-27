The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived (a day later, as many of us at NL were enjoying our Boxing Day leftovers) and it's bringing a handful of new games to the eShop in your region.

And, uhhh... it really is a handful. But hey! There's plenty of games on sale in both North America and Europe, so tuck into those. Still, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - New Releases

Basketball Legends 24 (DEZVOLT GAMES, 27th Dec, $9.99) - Step into the world of Basketball Legends 24, where past, present, and future converge in an epic celebration of hoops culture. Gather your team of legends, experience the evolution of basketball across different eras, and dominate the courts with next-level gameplay and stunning visuals. Whether you're a seasoned pro or a casual fan, this game promises endless excitement and fierce competition.

Buried Alive: Breathless Rescue (Great Escape, 28th Dec, $9.99) - Are you ready to embark on a spine-chilling adventure? Step into the shoes of the protagonist and experience the terror of being "Buried Alive" in a crypt. Your mission is clear: Escape the confines of your coffin, find the key to unlock the door, and unveil the dark secrets that lie within. Your mission: escape the suffocating grip of the coffin and find your way to freedom!

Life or Reach (KOUSHI, 1st Jan, $3.75) - A fighting game where you can control your reach! ? During a match, you can extend the reach of your weapon in exchange for your own stamina! Extending your reach makes you more likely to be defeated, but it allows you to instantly overcome situations where you are at a disadvantage in distance!

Old Coin Pusher Friends 3 (STP WORKS, 26th Dec, $3.99) - Work together with other players to defeat yokai, punish corrupt officials, and aim for the jackpot. As you progress in the game, you can enhance your abilities with various upgrades.

Sudoku Classic2 (G-MODE, 26th Dec, $5.99) - It's a video game, but you can play it as if you were writing with a pen on paper. You can customize the assist functions to your liking.

The Escape Room Chronicles ep4:The 24-Hour TV Station (D3PUBLISHER, 26th Dec, $5.99) - Featuring fully refined graphics, immersive interactive elements, and various play modes with multiple endings, this game promises a unique experience for every player. With memo and camera functions at your fingertips, it’s designed to be easy for beginners and exciting for veterans alike. Dive into the world of simple yet addictive puzzle-solving with this thrilling escape game!

Thinking of You Beyond Time (moesoft, 27th Dec, $24.99) - The characters are brought to life using E-mote animation system. When they breathe, wink, or speak, it all looks very realistic. Additionally, the game features Japanese voice acting. Time flows like a river, quietly taking away the warmth of the past, yet unable to erase the whispers deeply buried in the heart.

What will you be downloading this week? (21 votes) Basketball Legends 24 0% Buried Alive: Breathless Rescue 0% Life or Reach 0% Old Coin Pusher Friends 3 0% Sudoku Classic2 5 % The Escape Room Chronicles ep4:The 24-Hour TV Station 0% Thinking of You Beyond Time 14 % Nothing for me this week 81 %

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!