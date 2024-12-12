The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - Highlights

ANTONBLAST (Summitsphere, 13th Dec, $19.99) - The devil himself has stolen your prized spirit collection, and you’re on a rampage to get it back in this dynamic action-platformer that combines destructive action with gorgeous hand-drawn pixel art! Wielding the Mighty Hammer as Dynamite Anton or the Massive Mace as Dynamite Annie, you’ll lay waste to wacky worlds and go toe-to-toe with brutish bosses. Smash up the scenery to forge your path and find new areas to explore. At the end of each level, a detonator will start ticking down, so you’ve got to rush back to the beginning before everything explodes!

Switch eShop - New Releases

All-Star Supermarket Simulator: Vinyl Vibes (CGI LAB, 5th Dec, $4.99) - Dive into the rhythm of retro shopping with All-Star Supermarket Simulator: Vinyl Vibes! This expansion brings a nostalgic twist to your shopping experience, filling the aisles with classic vinyl tunes as you browse, stock, and explore.

Aquatic Life: Fish Simulator RPG (404, 14th Dec, $9.99) - Dive deep into a vibrant underwater world in Aquatic Life: Fish Simulator RPG! Embark on an epic adventure as a small fish with a big destiny. Explore stunning coral reefs, vast oceans, and winding rivers as you evolve into a powerful and majestic creature.

Arcade Archives City Bomber (HAMSTER, 5th Dec, $7.99) - "City Bomber" is a car action game released by KONAMI in 1987. Take control of Cat Burglar 306 after stealing the haul from a corrupt casino, and try to escape from the gang that's after you. You control a unique car in this title. Use its high jumps to clear difficult terrain, radial saws to attack enemies in front of you, and a variety of other gadgets to make your way through!

Archer Maclean’s DropZone: 40th Anniversary Edition (System 3 Software, 13th Dec, $9.99) - The anniversary edition brings updated visuals and refined controls while staying true to the original’s essence. DropZone’s high-definition graphics retain the pixel art charm of the 1980s, now adapted for modern displays. Players can seamlessly switch between classic 8-bit and updated visuals in real time, a unique feature for a retro remake.

Azura’s Crystals (SOFT SOURCE, 12th Dec, $24.99) - Embark on a Nature-Fueled Adventure: Step into the shoes of Azura, a curious and nature-loving adventurer, as she uncovers the secrets of the mysterious Primalis creatures and their connection to powerful crystals. With a variety of landscapes to explore, puzzles to solve, and creatures to meet, Azura's Crystals offers an immersive experience for players looking to dive into a magical world full of wonder and discovery.

Backrooms Horror Escape (COOL DEVS, 5th Dec, $8.99) - Embark on a terrifying journey in Backrooms Horror Escape, a horror game that traps you in a nightmarish maze where reality warps and sanity crumbles.

Baseball (Sabec, 5th Dec, $9.99) - Step up to the plate in Baseball, a simple yet thrilling game where you control all the action on the field. Choose between easy, medium, or hard difficulty to match your skill level and start swinging! As the hitter, perfect your timing to send the ball flying.

Bimfli and His Travels In Time: Greece (Aldora Games, 6th Dec, $4.90) - Bimfli and his travels in time is an interactive graphic novel about the adventures of Bimfli, a young architect.

Bunker Builder & Construction Simulator (Halva Studio, 5th Dec, $7.99) - Step into the shoes of a master engineer and architect as you design, construct, and customize underground bunkers!

Cat MeowMart: Supermarket Simulator (CGI LAB, 5th Dec, $8.99) - Cat MeowMart: Supermarket Simulator is the ultimate shopping experience for cats! In this purrfectly playful simulator, you manage a feline-only supermarket filled with everything a cat could ever want - fishy treats, scratching posts, cozy beds, and more.

Cat Veterinary: Emergency Hospital Close to Me (Red Fables, 5th Dec, $9.90) - Welcome to a world full of cuteness where you are the veterinarian that all kittens need. Learn how to interact with your adorable kitties that come to your clinic seeking help and lots of affection. From taking their temperature to discovering the games they love most, you are the heroine who helps them heal and purr with happiness!

Chernobylite Complete Edition (Untold Tales, 13th Dec, $29.99) - Chernobylite is a Science Fiction Survival Horror RPG from developers The Farm 51. Venture into the wasteland of Chernobyl’s Exclusion Zone, as Igor, a physicist and ex-employee of the Chernobyl Power Plant. Return to Pripyat to investigate the mysterious disappearance of your fiancée, 30 years after the infamous disaster.

Cookulo (Adrian Corpuz, 5th Dec, $4.99) - Mix and match ingredients to cook delicious dishes in this chill and laid-back game. Unlock new ingredients as you discover recipes worthy of your recipe book. Use your recipe ideas or experiment with unique flavor combinations to unleash your creativity in the kitchen!

Cowboys vs Zombies (CGI LAB, 12th Dec, $9.99) - In a world where the undead have taken over the Wild West, it's up to you to fight back. As a brave cowboy, you'll embark on an epic adventure to survive the zombie outbreak, unlocking powerful characters, weapons, and pets along the way.

Dog Veterinary: Training Hospital Near Me (Red Fables, 5th Dec, $9.90) - Welcome to a world where you are the veterinarian that all puppies need. Learn how to interact with your adorable pups that come to your clinic seeking help and affection. From taking their temperature to knowing how to play with them, you are the hero who helps them heal and regain their energy!

Dot Piece Puzzle (neon, 12th Dec, $2.50) - - HOW TO PLAYThis is a simple puzzle game featuring pixel art. Players assemble dot pieces according to a model picture that serves as a guide. - CONTENTSOver 59 unique puzzles featuring different pixel art patterns. Themes include Animals, Foods, and more. Difficulty progression from beginner to advanced levels.

EGGCONSOLE Dragon Slayer: The Legend of Heroes II PC-8801mkIISR (D4 Enterprise, 12th Dec, $6.49) - This title is a role-playing game released in 1992. Set 20 years after the events of its predecessor, Dragon Slayer: The Legend of Heroes, players take on the role of Prince Atlas, embarking on an adventure in Eselhasa following a massive earthquake. The game retains the top-view movement scenes and command-selection battle system from the previous game.

Escape Room Killer: Moon, flowers and the Creepy Ghost (Red Fables, 5th Dec, $9.90) - Every answer you give alters your fate, reducing or extending the time you have to escape. Face a horror escape room where every decision matters. Explore dark passageways, solve gruesome puzzles, and overcome deadly traps. Use your wits to find resources and move forward while the voice in your head threatens to break your will.

Fading Star Melody (moesoft, 14th Dec, $24.99) - In a spring of despair, with no hope for the future. Even in such a world, you were smiling... The one who spoke to me as I sat dejectedly in the park was an exchange student from England. Guided by her ever-cheerful and bright demeanor, I gradually began to regain my color. Yet, my heart remained difficult to recover...

FAIRY TAIL 2 (Koei Tecmo, 13th Dec, $59.99) - The final battle of FAIRY TAIL is about to begin “FAIRY TAIL 2” is a new RPG based on the popular magical combat fantasy manga and anime series “FAIRY TAIL,” whose story is beloved by fans around the world, with the original manga selling more than 72 million copies worldwide. - Read our FAIRY TAIL 2 review

Farm (GAME NACIONAL, 14th Dec, $9.99) - Chaos has taken over the pasture! Take on this addictive challenge where you need to help the farm animals find their pairs and escape the pen. Move cows, piglets, sheep, and more, organising them to free up space and ensure everyone gets out happy. But keep an eye on the unpaired animals, if any of them can’t find their way home, it’s game over!

Funko Fusion (10:10 Games, 6th Dec, $39.99) - Experience a festival of fandom like never before in Funko Fusion! Play through iconic worlds and mashup characters inspired by some of your favorite franchises in an action-adventure game with uniquely authentic, irreverent humor from the creative minds of 10:10 Games.

Guns And Draguns (Infinite Stairs, 13th Dec, $12.99) - Guns and Draguns is a cooperative top-down shooter game where you eliminate fantasy monsters with guns. To complete the game, you must finish all levels and defeat bosses. Chests scattered in bonus or hidden rooms offer opportunities to enhance your abilities along the way.

Hidden Cats in Santa’s Realm (Silesia Games, 12th Dec, $3.99) - It’s Christmas time, and following the annual tradition, it’s time for Santa's Icy Realm to be in full steam! Join the festive fun and search for all the Hidden Cats - one by one among the elves to colour the town, piece by piece!

Indoor Gardening Create your own Home Garden (Cooking & Publishing, 5th Dec, $0.99) - Discover how to turn your space into a green, relaxing sanctuary with practical and creative ideas! This engaging and creative guide will you make the most of any area, from small apartments to spacious rooms. You’ll learn to transform your home into a green sanctuary that enhances your quality of life, adds style, and reduces stress. Start your indoor gardening journey today and enjoy a natural space right at home!

Ketsu Battler (KAYAC, 12th Dec, $4.99) - Ketsu Butler is a hilarious action game in which players fight by shaking their butts! When you set the Joy-Con™ on your pants and swing it, Ketsu Batller on the screen will also swing his sword in time with your movement! Hit your opponent in the head with your sword and win the game!

Learn to Play – Gravity Space Walk (eastasiasoft, 5th Dec, $1.99) - Collect all the mechanical parts scattered around the levels to repair your spaceship and finally return to your planet! Solve simple puzzles and watch out for hazards on the way. Complete all 20 levels and return home safely.

Magical Christmas Tales: Ten Stories to Warm the Heart (Cooking & Publishing, 5th Dec, $0.99) - Celebrate the magic of Christmas with this charming collection of 10 stories that capture the true spirit of the season!

Maki: Paw of Fury (RedDeer.Games, 12th Dec, $10.99) - Maki: Paw of Fury’s combat elements are inspired by the hit beat ‘em up arcade games from the 90s, while the story of Maki takes place in the original world of Pangea. Animals rule here, and they’re passionate about sports, technology, and lifelong friendships. Speaking of, one is about to be on the brink of breaking!

Meow Moments: Celebrating Renewal & Romance (Mens Sana Interactive, 12th Dec, $2.99) - Join the Celebration! In Meow Moments: Celebrating Renewal and Romance, cats and friends come together to commemorate special occasions in two vibrant scenes that capture the warmth of new beginnings and heartfelt connections. Every corner is filled with details that spark the imagination, inspiring you to create your own stories around the lively moments you find.

Monkey Kong In New-York (Pix Arts, 13th Dec, $4.99) - Get ready to explore the Big Apple like never before in Monkey Kong in New York! Step into the shoes of Monkey Kong, a daring ape on a mission to conquer New York’s most iconic locations—from the peaceful greenery of Central Park to the historic streets of Harlem, the dizzying heights of Manhattan’s skyline, and even the bustling New York Harbor.

My Cozy Room (RedDeer.Games, 5th Dec, $8.99) - Description: My Cozy Room is a relaxing sandbox game where you can design and decorate your very own spaces. Choose from 11 different room shapes and sizes to create unique spaces—your dream bedroom, a cozy living room, a stylish kitchen, or even a playful kids' room. With over 500 furniture pieces and decorations, plus more than 30 wallpaper and flooring patterns, you’ll have everything you need to craft the perfect look.

Neon Beats (OKYO, 13th Dec, $6.99) - Neon Beats is a 2D side view platformer game in which the player will evolve in different levels that are rhythmed by catchy musics. Complete levels as quickly as possible! Gather several hidden collectibles! Brave different challenging obstacles!

Ninja 1987 (Ratalaika Games, 13th Dec, $4.99) - Ninja 1987 is an action platformer in the classic 8-bit style, paying homage to the great ninja games of the past. Take a nostalgic dive into the 80s with pixel art graphics and chiptune music that captures the vintage sound. Ninja 1987 features 7 levels filled with enemies and traps.

No More Snow (No Gravity Games, 5th Dec, $7.99) - "No More Snow" is a fast-paced, action-packed top-down shooter where Christmas itself hangs in the balance! Step into the boots of Santa Claus (or Mrs. Claus in co-op mode) and battle through 10 snowy, danger-filled levels, from the eerie depths of a graveyard to Santa’s bustling workshop.

Paw Paw Destiny (Daiyu.studio, 12th Dec, $14.99) - One complete cinematic episode ( x 18 chapters) with a theme of between beauty and ugliness Use darkly humorous skills to solve difficult social problems in a surreal and comical way. The story eventually arrives at a forbidden place in the universe, where an epic climax awaits against an ancient demon that manipulates the blood, memories, time, and dimensions of humankind.

RIKI 8Bit GAME Collection (Clear River Games, 12th Dec, $19.99) - Riki 8bit Game Collection is not just one experience, but many. To be precise, it includes five unique games and music albums. Kira Kira Star Night lets you collect stars while running through a pixelated, surreal cityscape. In Astro Ninja Man DX, you defend against threats from above by shooting upwards—just like in the classic arcade games of the 70s and 80s. And the trilogy of albums—8bit Music Power, 8bit Music Power Final, and 8bit Music Power Encore—will stay with you long after you turn off the power

SMILE SIMULATION (Vidas Games, 12th Dec, $6.99) - "Proceed with extreme caution. Many dangers might be ahead. These include: creatures, demons, anomalies, ghosts, ancients, beasts, aliens, curses, malfunctions, ascendants, diseases, darkness and death. Your task is to find the smiling pictures. Desmile them. You will not be let back in until your task is complete. Begin.

Smoots Summer Games II (JanduSoft, 12th Dec, $12.49) - Join the Smoots characters in Smoots Summer Games II, the exciting sequel to Smoots Summer Games! With its charming cartoon style, this arcade game offers thrilling competitions for up to 4 players in local multiplayer. Test your skills in a variety of classic events such as the 100m dash, 400m hurdles, javelin throw, and pole vault, while also experiencing new challenges like cycling, archery, weight lifting, equestrian jumping, skeet shooting, canoeing, and climbing.

Snowman Story (Odencat, 12th Dec, $4.99) - This game lets you become a snowman and journey on to finding its "paradise" up North. On your way there, there are puzzles and by solving them, the story moves forward. *You can also skip puzzles if you want to On your way, there are remains of other snowmen that have melted on their way to paradise. By touching those remains, you will be able to see their memories and their lives before they melt away.

Sparking Beam Strike 1000 (Success, 12th Dec, $3.99) - This game is a puzzle where you reflect beams and guide the light to the goal. Move the blocks that can reflect beams skillfully, and clear the stage by hitting all the beams to the goal.

Spot The Difference: Classic Finding Puzzle (Megame, 12th Dec, $4.99) - An exciting challenge awaits you, where attentiveness and observation will become your best allies! You are given two similar images, and you have to find 10 differences between them. Discover a variety of pictures from a variety of topics: nature, cities, animals, fantasy worlds and much more.

SUGOROKU CASINO PARTY (SAT-BOX, 12th Dec, $12.00) - Get ready for a thrilling adventure of strategy and luck! Let's play Sugoroku Casino Party! Play casino games, earn chips, and aim to become No. 1! Share Joy-Con™, and up to 6 players can join in the fun!

The Escape Room Chronicles ep2:The Old School Building (D3PUBLISHER, 12th Dec, $5.99) - For some mysterious reason, the protagonist finds himself in sealed rooms wherever he goes. Seemingly simple at first, solving the puzzles delivers an unmatched sense of satisfaction. Episode 2 The stage is set in a quiet residential area's old, abandoned school building. Sneaking in for a ghost-hunting thrill, the protagonist suddenly finds himself locked inside!

The ZVENGERS -INFINITY DEFENSE- (CFK, 12th Dec, $1.99) - Dr. Zstein is an eccentric scientist hard at work studying the Z virus, a new strain that can turn anyone infected into a ferocious monster. One day, an assistant Zzalgun who was accidentally exposed to the Z virus gained superpowers instead of turning into a monster!

TIMORE NARHELMA (Vidas Games, 12th Dec, $2.99) - "Are you afraid that if you wake up you won't recognize your life, but forever remember the dream you lived? " Timore Narhelma is a surreal experience about human mind and horrors within. The text on the screen is asking you various questions, that all have a connection to your being, yet they don't seem similar on their own.

Victory Heat Rally (Playtonic Friends, 12th Dec, $24.99) - Welcome to VHR! Unlock the secrets of speed in this turbocharged neo-super scaler arcade racing experience. Power slide at breakneck speeds through a dynamic & vibrant 2.5D world, brought to life with pixel-perfect visuals.

Warplanes: WW1 + Space Commander Bundle (7Levels, 12th Dec, $14.99) - Take a seat at the controls of an airplane or a space ship! Feel the power of their engines and experience the rush of adrenaline flowing through their veins while facing an enemy plane up in the air or space. This bundle consist of two amazing flight combat action games Warplanes: WW1 Sky Aces and Space Commander: War and Trade.

Warplanes: WW2 + Space Commander Bundle (7Levels, 12th Dec, $14.99) - Take a seat at the controls of an airplane or a space ship! Feel the power of their engines and experience the rush of adrenaline flowing through their veins while facing an enemy plane up in the air or space. This bundle consist of two amazing flight combat action games Warplanes: WW2 Dogfight and Space Commander: War and Trade.

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!