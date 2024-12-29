Square Enix and PlatinumGames' excellent action-adventure RPG NieR:Automata has reached another lifetime sales milestone - surpassing the nine million mark in total shipments and digital sales.

This title originally launched on the PlayStation 4 in 2017 with the Switch 'The End of YoRHa Edition' following in 2022. This follows an update in February of this year, revealing the game had shifted eight million units.

In 4Gamer.net's end-of-year discussion with game creators, NieR producer Yosuke Saito noted how 2025 is another milestone for the series being its 15th anniversary - teasing how he would like to do something "with the next game" or at least "developments related to that", and to look forward to "what's coming".

Here's exactly what he had to say (via Gematsu):

“2025 will be a milestone year as it marks the 15th anniversary of the NieR series, so I’d like to do something for it! What should we do… maybe something with the next game, or developments related to that… I’ve been hearing the fans’ expectations. It’s a bit tricky, though… That said, as I’ll likely be doing less direct work as a producer, I’d appreciate it if you could patiently look forward to what’s coming.”

