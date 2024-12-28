The role-playing series Final Fantasy has been going strong for almost 40 years now and with this in mind, Square Enix wants to know how fans feel about the series. To find this out, it's released a “10-15 minute” questionnaire – covering all things Final Fantasy.

It’s the usual type of questions including the platforms you own, how many games you’ve purchased, how you get your news about Final Fantasy, which Final Fantasy titles you like, how big of a fan of the series you are, and how may Final Fantasy games you’ve played.

As usual, there’s also a written segment – asking if you have any other comments or thoughts to share about Final Fantasy.

If you haven’t already tried out the Final Fantasy games, you can always check them out on the Switch. There’s currently an eShop sale in select regions, with the games in the Pixel Remaster bundle (and more) on sale.

