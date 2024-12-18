Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 789k

The retro-inspired 'save them all' platformer Moons of Darsalon launched on Steam last year, and now developer Dr. Kucho! Games has announced that the Switch will get a slice of the throwback action on 6th February 2025.

If the above trailer hasn't already spelt it out, Moons of Darsalon is all about saving your team of astronauts, or "darsanauts", from whatever lunar catastrophe they find themselves in. To do so, you'll lead them, Lemmings like, to the nearest base, helping them across platforming challenges, navigating perils and building structures to make sure the full gang gets home in one piece.

Initially, things seem very Lemmings-inspired, with the retro-style visuals and AI teammates putting us in mind of all those little guys we unknowingly led to their deaths back in the day. But Moons of Darsalon also packs in some run-and-gun combat, where you'll need to take out ferocious foes on the go — now there's the space genre we're used to.

You can check out a rundown of the game's key features and a handful of screenshots below:

- Fast-paced laser gun shooting action against dangerous alien creatures.

- Enhanced mobility thanks to accessories like the jet pack and vehicles like the space truck and drop ship.

- Darsanauts implement advanced platforming AI including dynamic terrain detection, jump force calculation, light sensitivity, inter-NPC communication.

- Voice Commands to control companion NPCs.

- Dynamic ground destruction and creation: Destroy terrain and make new paths with the ground maker gun.

- Fully interactive and realistic liquid physics.

- Realistic off road vehicle physics.

- 8 bit music based on MOS 6581 (SID) chip from 1982 and speech synthesis.

- Graphics are generated with a unique render pipeline that combines modern lighting, 2D sprites and 3D models pixelated in real time, all featuring a restricted color palette for an authentic retro feel.

- And of course, we cannot miss the good old CRT filter!

As pointed out by our friends at Time Extension, it's also worth noting that the game has come under fire for its use of AI-generated imagery. Developer Dr. Kucho swapped out the original art (presumed to be created by a human) for an AI counterpart in the months following the game's release and, while he clarified that the new art in loading screens is "entirely selectable", that hasn't stopped many from being (rightfully) concerned with the substitution.

The new art is selectable , you can choose to the original or the new one ,no reason to remove anything, don’t worry for the game, these hate guys would not buy the game anyway. Twitter needs to hate it’s how it is. I appreciate your concerns 😊 — Moons Of Darsalon (@DrKuchoGames) February 12, 2024

Well, that puts an almighty raised eyebrow over the whole thing, doesn't it? It appears that the AI-generated imagery has only been used for the new loading screens and not for the game itself, though there's a part of us that struggles with the concept of it being used for one and not the other. Hmm.

Moons of Darsalon will arrive on the Switch eShop in February for £14.99 / €16.99 / $17.99.

