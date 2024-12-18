The retro-inspired 'save them all' platformer Moons of Darsalon launched on Steam last year, and now developer Dr. Kucho! Games has announced that the Switch will get a slice of the throwback action on 6th February 2025.
If the above trailer hasn't already spelt it out, Moons of Darsalon is all about saving your team of astronauts, or "darsanauts", from whatever lunar catastrophe they find themselves in. To do so, you'll lead them, Lemmings like, to the nearest base, helping them across platforming challenges, navigating perils and building structures to make sure the full gang gets home in one piece.
Initially, things seem very Lemmings-inspired, with the retro-style visuals and AI teammates putting us in mind of all those little guys we unknowingly led to their deaths back in the day. But Moons of Darsalon also packs in some run-and-gun combat, where you'll need to take out ferocious foes on the go — now there's the space genre we're used to.
You can check out a rundown of the game's key features and a handful of screenshots below:
- Fast-paced laser gun shooting action against dangerous alien creatures.
- Enhanced mobility thanks to accessories like the jet pack and vehicles like the space truck and drop ship.
- Darsanauts implement advanced platforming AI including dynamic terrain detection, jump force calculation, light sensitivity, inter-NPC communication.
- Voice Commands to control companion NPCs.
- Dynamic ground destruction and creation: Destroy terrain and make new paths with the ground maker gun.
- Fully interactive and realistic liquid physics.
- Realistic off road vehicle physics.
- 8 bit music based on MOS 6581 (SID) chip from 1982 and speech synthesis.
- Graphics are generated with a unique render pipeline that combines modern lighting, 2D sprites and 3D models pixelated in real time, all featuring a restricted color palette for an authentic retro feel.
- And of course, we cannot miss the good old CRT filter!
As pointed out by our friends at Time Extension, it's also worth noting that the game has come under fire for its use of AI-generated imagery. Developer Dr. Kucho swapped out the original art (presumed to be created by a human) for an AI counterpart in the months following the game's release and, while he clarified that the new art in loading screens is "entirely selectable", that hasn't stopped many from being (rightfully) concerned with the substitution.
Well, that puts an almighty raised eyebrow over the whole thing, doesn't it? It appears that the AI-generated imagery has only been used for the new loading screens and not for the game itself, though there's a part of us that struggles with the concept of it being used for one and not the other. Hmm.
Moons of Darsalon will arrive on the Switch eShop in February for £14.99 / €16.99 / $17.99.
Does this one look up your street? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 18
This looks awesome !
I’m sold! I love that pulp sci-fi aesthetic. This looks like Lemmings crossed with a platforming shooter, where you get to clear the way and boss around your Darsonauts with your player-character. A little more action and a little less puzzly than I expected, but it looks like great fun!
Edit: It's a shame I read now that the devs had to resort to using AI art. That dampens my enthusiasm considerably.
AI Art? Into the trash it goes.
reminds me more of Abe's Odyssey crossed with Contra
Pretty cool, if it's as fun as it looks I'm definitely interested in giving it a try!
This is more 2D Pikmin (with guns) than Lemmings.
Looks interesting.
reads more of the article
Oh, "only the images were AI created", yeah really believe you there.
Bye bye no thanks
Looks fun, but I will not support someone using AI art, over a person. Guess that makes me a “hater” according to his post. But my livelihood depends on people caring about humans making art, not AI.
Shame it got overshadowed by the AI thing, because the gameplay and psuedo 3D ships and such look absolutely sick!
I have zero problem with AI art or writing. All the whining about it sounds just like every historical complaint about new technologies "supplanting" human workers. Progress always leaves some people behind temporarily. People adapt and we're all better off because of these developments.
One tweet and all my hype after watching the trailer is gone. Good job, devs. How anybody in their right mind can replace images created by human with ones made by AI?
A lot of mediocre artists losing it over the AI here. Time to learn a new skill and move on.
@MoonKnight7 while I don't think the "hate" term is appropriate, he is however right: a lot of the ppl complaining about the AI art wouldn't have bought the game in the first place, even without it; and just want to complain about it.
So many fun times started with:
C: cd Games
C: cd Lemmings
C: vgalemmi.exe
Should also add, I have no issue with small projects using AI. If you're a single developer or a pair of guys with no art skills and a small to no budget, use the tools you have.
When multi-million/billion companies do it to cut down on costs though, eff that.
Author seems biased against innovative technology. Gameplay speaks for itself… either you enjoy it or not. Clearly the game isn’t intended as a work of art.
Great art style.
and the next ai box art game. wtf when you have the money to make a game like this, you should have the money for an key art artist...
@bluemage1989 nice that you promoting theft.
who do you think wins if AI is getting used more and more? the consumer who get worse quality but a lot more crap?
no my friend the only one who win are the giant companies. you will lose. this time they didn't steal from you but when they do it, don't expect any solidarity from others
@FantasiaWHT
I'm not completely against AI stuff but especially AI art is theft and because of that your comparison to the past is just not fitting.
You can use AI as a tool and that's great and will benefit humanity (hopefully) but video games are an art form and with that part of our culture. Robots cannot create culture and shouldn't create culture.
When Youtubers use AI art I have no problem with it, it's normally not a work of art.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...