LEGO Fortnite is expanding and changing things up — later this week, LEGO Fortnite Brick Life will be arriving on 12th December 2024.

A brand new game mode to go alongside LEGO Fortnite — which is being retitled to LEGO Fortnite Odyssey — Brick Life is a social sim where 32 players can build their own dream homes in a LEGO-style city. You can explore the world, interact with friends, take on jobs, and get creative.

The game will be updated frequently, with new resources to build with, new jobs to take on, along with many more surprises. It's like a kid-friendly version of GTA, with a little more creativity and a little less violence.

This reveal comes alongside the announcement that, on 10th December, LEGO Fortnite will now be the hub for all LEGO-related content in the Fortnite universe. Hence the renaming of the survival crafting mode.

Also on the 10th, the Storm Chasers update will be live in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey, enabling you to take on the Storm King, a brand new boss. The progression and crafting systems will also be getting a huge overhaul in the upcoming update.

So, it's been a pretty big few weeks for Fortnite, with Fortnite Ballistic — a new first-person mode — launching in Early Access on the 11th, and Fortnite's OG mode is also back in the game.

