When The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom dropped nearly two months ago (it really has been two months), a few comparisons were drawn between this highly-anticipated sequel and FromSoftware's 2022 title, Elden Ring, mainly because of one new — huge — area in Hyrule. But it turns out this might actually be a coincidence.

In an interview with Dutch news site RTL Nieuws (translated by TheBrasem for Nintendo Everything), Tears of the Kingdom director Hidemaro Fujibayashi and legendary Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma revealed that the team haven't even had a chance to play 2022's multi award-winning game.

When asked if the team was inspired by Elden Ring last year — which the team at FromSoftware said that Breath of the Wild served as some inspiration — Fujibayashi responded with the surprise admission:

Fujibayashi: Sorry, but we didn’t really have the chance to play the game. We were too occupied with the development of Tears of the Kingdom, which resulted in us not really being able to play games. We did hear about it, though.

We say "surprise", but it really isn't, given how absolutely massive Tears of the Kingdom is. The area we alluded to earlier is, of course, The Depths, an entire underground map that's the exact same size as the Surface of Hyrule. The monsters are stronger, and it's very dark down there even after you've lit the place up. Heck, even we made the comparison in our review.