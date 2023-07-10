Tears of the Kingdom and Elden Ring
Image: Nintendo Life

When The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom dropped nearly two months ago (it really has been two months), a few comparisons were drawn between this highly-anticipated sequel and FromSoftware's 2022 title, Elden Ring, mainly because of one new — huge — area in Hyrule. But it turns out this might actually be a coincidence.

In an interview with Dutch news site RTL Nieuws (translated by TheBrasem for Nintendo Everything), Tears of the Kingdom director Hidemaro Fujibayashi and legendary Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma revealed that the team haven't even had a chance to play 2022's multi award-winning game.

When asked if the team was inspired by Elden Ring last year — which the team at FromSoftware said that Breath of the Wild served as some inspiration — Fujibayashi responded with the surprise admission:

Fujibayashi: Sorry, but we didn’t really have the chance to play the game. We were too occupied with the development of Tears of the Kingdom, which resulted in us not really being able to play games. We did hear about it, though.

We say "surprise", but it really isn't, given how absolutely massive Tears of the Kingdom is. The area we alluded to earlier is, of course, The Depths, an entire underground map that's the exact same size as the Surface of Hyrule. The monsters are stronger, and it's very dark down there even after you've lit the place up. Heck, even we made the comparison in our review.

But Fujibayashi continues, saying, "Even if we had the time to play games, we wouldn’t reuse ideas from them." Generally, the team come up with concepts and ideas and build on them from there. Plus, Elden Ring and Tears of the Kingdom's development most likely had significant overlap, so unless Nintendo and FromSoft were swapping notes, we're pretty sure this is just a coincidence.

Aonuma chimes in after being asked if "Zelda is being made in more of a bubble", where the producer acknowledges the shared similarities between any two games:

Aonuma: Of course there are situations where you make something that’s similar to an existing game, but I would never try to put the ideas of others in my game. I’m too proud for that. I’m always looking for original ideas.

One specific moment Aonuma points to in the interview is when he showed the former president of Nintendo Satoru Iwata A Link Between Worlds and its "3D system when you jumped, which made it look like Link was coming right at you", Iwata was surprised at what was even possible.

It's no surprise to hear that creativity and originality are at the heart of Nintendo's development, particularly with Zelda. Many game developers have been marvelling at Tears of the Kingdom's mechanics, particularly Recall and Ultrahand, and just how many possibilities there are with these two things alone.

What do you think of Aonuma and Fujibayashi's comments? Have you played both Elden Ring and Tears of the Kingdom and spotted some similarities? Let us know in the comments.

[source rtlnieuws.nl, via nintendoeverything.com]