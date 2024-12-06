Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 787k

While we're used to delays around this time of year, it's not often a game gets moved forward, and that's exactly what's happening with the graphic hack 'n' slash sequel Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter.

Although it was previously announced for a February 2025 launch window, it's now officially been shifted to the first month of the year and is scheduled to arrive on 28th January 2025. Digital pre-orders have also gone live for $24.99 USD, with a Deluxe Edition including the base game, and two DLC (Augur of the Draugr Pack and the Hair to the Throne Pack) priced at $29.99.





Don’t miss out on the Deluxe Edition, featuring exclusive armor and the Hair to the Throne DLC to make Arlo the ultimate bad-ass rat!#PreOrderNow pic.twitter.com/SX79wEiLlX 🚨 Pre-order Tails of Iron 2 NOW and be first in line to see Arlo take center stage in Whiskers of Winter!Don’t miss out on the Deluxe Edition, featuring exclusive armor and the Hair to the Throne DLC to make Arlo the ultimate bad-ass rat! #TailsOfIron2 December 5, 2024

For fans of The Witcher, one of the biggest selling points of the original game was narration by Geralt's voice actor Doug Cockle. The sequel has even been described as "half Witcher, half Game of Thrones". Here's a bit more about what to expect from this one when it does show up on Switch: