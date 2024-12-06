While we're used to delays around this time of year, it's not often a game gets moved forward, and that's exactly what's happening with the graphic hack 'n' slash sequel Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter.
Although it was previously announced for a February 2025 launch window, it's now officially been shifted to the first month of the year and is scheduled to arrive on 28th January 2025. Digital pre-orders have also gone live for $24.99 USD, with a Deluxe Edition including the base game, and two DLC (Augur of the Draugr Pack and the Hair to the Throne Pack) priced at $29.99.
For fans of The Witcher, one of the biggest selling points of the original game was narration by Geralt's voice actor Doug Cockle. The sequel has even been described as "half Witcher, half Game of Thrones". Here's a bit more about what to expect from this one when it does show up on Switch:
- An expanded campaign of violence and revenge – Whiskers of Winter’s ‘tail’ of Arlo’s fight against the ferocious Dark Wing Bats is an intense experience, featuring a semi-open RPG world set across six varied biomes to explore, and new animal factions to discover.
- Challenging combat – Building upon the series’ trademark hardcore combat, Tails of Iron 2 features enhanced weapons gameplay, including four elemental effects (fire, ice, electricity, and poison) to imbue Arlo’s arsenal with unique abilities to use against foes.
- NEW Monster hunting gameplay – To tip the balance against the new fanged army of Dark Wing Bats, Arlo can track down and overcome 15 gigantic and challenging beasts to harvest their cadavers for rare upgrade materials.
- Improved base building – Construct and upgrade the devastated settlement of Winter’s Edge to gain access to more powerful items from the smithy, tastier meals at the kitchen, a wider range of powerful traps from the shoppe, and more!
- NEW Day and night system – Arlo will face different foes depending on the time of day, with more enemy types added as additional monsters are hunted down and vanquished.