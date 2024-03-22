Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 762k

Announced at the Future Games Show, Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter has been confirmed for Nintendo Switch, bringing brutal combat and bloody visuals later this year.

Doug Cockle, best known for his work on The Witcher franchise as Geralt of Rivia, returns to narrate the new trailer in spectacular fashion, but the true star here is the wonderful art direction. It carries over the same handdrawn animation seen in the first game, but now with even greater detail and wonderful use of colour.

There's no release date for this one yet, but needless to say, we're pretty excited to see more. Let's check out the key features, shall we?

- Explore a vast and treacherous, snow-ravaged kingdom

- Master brutal soulslike combat, with dodge-rolls, parry bashes, and gruesome executions!

- Discover a compelling story, narrated by the legendary Doug Cockle

- Overcome savage boss fights against the ferocious leaders of the Dark Wings

- Hunt down giant beasts for rare resources with which to craft devastating equipment

- Customise your attack style with an extensive range of upgradeable weapons

- Personalise your appearance from a significant collection of diverse armour sets with exclusive properties

- Encounter a range of curious companions among the many Northern factions

- Construct and upgrade your own settlement, to unlock new recipes, traps and more

- Complete side hunts to earn additional gold-on-the-side

We'll have more information on Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter in the coming weeks and months.