Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 789k

Neva, the poetic platformer from GRIS developer Nomada Studio, has landed a "major" accessibility update that adds a boatload of new features to spread the game's appeal even further.

Naturally, accessibility appears to be the key focus here, with Nomada tweaking some platforming sections, making the game's three chase sequences completely skippable, adding high-contrast menus and bark indicators, and much more. There's also a handful of bug fixes in this one, so the cosiness is never broken.

The update's full patch notes were shared on the Neva Steam page and we have gathered them together for you to check out below:

Neva Accessibility Update (Released 18th Dec 2024)

Changes

Input plugin updated



Add dual sense features to PC



Change chapter selection menu: Total collectibles will be visible only when you have reached the last part of the chapter. Otherwise, a ? is shown



Add a climb tutorial movement, as some people didn’t know you can climb up. It waits a bit before showing in case you don’t need it. It’s located right after the climb tutorial.



In Chapter 3 Part 1, if you first go to the right, complete the area, and head to the ruins area, the black wolf will go towards the direction of the next goal instead of going back to the center. Before it was going in the opposite direction and could be confusing for players



In Chapter 3 Part 1, after unlocking the totem, the wolf will Bark to the ghost enemy and both Tackle and Call Neva will be blocked, showing that the only way to advance is by hitting the enemy with the sword.

Fixes

Fix issue at the beginning of Chapter 2 Part 1 where the wolf could get stuck doing an interaction. This could happen also in the interaction on the right where the wolf drinks water



Move respawn point in Final Birds Arena just before lotus in Chapter 2 Part 1, to avoid tricky respawn glitch.



Move respawn point at Chapter 2 Part 2 so we don’t respawn invisible inside the fog



Fix two suns showing up before the deer battle.



Fix small controller rumble when loading Chapter 3 Part 1 that shouldnt be there.



Fix boulder enemy not resetting the block orientation on flinch when doing a hammer attack.



Add some movement when the boulder enemy is grabbed by the wolf, before it was playing the animation in place



Fix Neva popping instead of fading in.



Move respawn point of right collectible Arena in 3A so it’s closer to the encounter if you die



Fix camera in encounter in lake area, Chapter 3 Part 1, where player was not visible in the reflection.



Improve Collider shape in ruins Chapter 3 Part 1



Fix collision next to reach collectible in Chapter 3 Part 2



Add some assets to 3B after queen elevator to mark the path to the player

New features - Accessibility

In Story Mode only, you can skip the three chase sequences from the pause menu:

- Chapter 1, Part 2

- The end of Chapter 2, Part 1

- The ride chase sequence at the end of Chapter 3, Part 1

Graphics Menu Updates:

- Added an option to adjust grain intensity.

Accessibility Menu Options:

- Language Selection: Change the language from an in-game menu.

- High-Contrast Tutorials: Features less transparency, with larger and bold font.

- Wolf Bark Indicator: Shows both on-screen and off-screen when the wolf is barking, helpful for players with hearing impairments.

- Player Always Visible: Alba will always remain visible (with slight transparency) to ensure players don’t lose sight of her.

Accessible Platform Mechanics:

- Chapter 2, Part 2: Flowers will stay open longer.

- Chapter 3, Part 1:

- Invisible platforms that appear upon landing will now always be slightly visible.

- The ghost enemy after the totem will propel you higher when defeated, making the platforming section easier.

We had a great time with Neva when it arrived on Switch last month, calling it "a spectacular example of art in motion" in our review.