Following last week's successful release of the new indie game Neva, Devolver Digital has now confirmed a Switch physical release is on the way. It will be released on 14th March 2025, with pre-orders now live on sites like Amazon.

There'll be two options up for grabs - a standard version including a game cartridge and a deluxe edition which comes with a collector's box, an artbook, and an original soundtrack CD.





Preorder the Standard and Deluxe Edition which includes:



🐺NEVA game

✨Deluxe Collector's Box

🎶Original Soundtrack

If you haven't seen our existing coverage of Neva, it's a new platformer from the creators of the award-winning title GRIS.

In our review of Neva here on Nintendo Life, we gave the game an "Excellent" 9 out of 10 stars, calling it a "raw, engrossing, platformer that looks incredible". It's been labelled a "masterpiece", with other reviews even suggesting it's a "contender for a game of the year slot".

Here's the official description of this game (via Nintendo's website):