Following last week's successful release of the new indie game Neva, Devolver Digital has now confirmed a Switch physical release is on the way. It will be released on 14th March 2025, with pre-orders now live on sites like Amazon.
There'll be two options up for grabs - a standard version including a game cartridge and a deluxe edition which comes with a collector's box, an artbook, and an original soundtrack CD.
If you haven't seen our existing coverage of Neva, it's a new platformer from the creators of the award-winning title GRIS.
In our review of Neva here on Nintendo Life, we gave the game an "Excellent" 9 out of 10 stars, calling it a "raw, engrossing, platformer that looks incredible". It's been labelled a "masterpiece", with other reviews even suggesting it's a "contender for a game of the year slot".
Here's the official description of this game (via Nintendo's website):
Neva chronicles the story of Alba, a young woman bound to a curious wolf cub following a traumatic encounter with dark forces. Together they embark on a perilous journey through a once-beautiful world as it slowly decays around them.
Over time, their relationship will evolve as they learn to work together, helping one another to brave increasingly dangerous situations. The wolf will grow from a rebellious cub to an imposing adult seeking to forge her own identity, testing Alba’s love and their commitment to one another.
As the cursed world threatens to overwhelm them, Alba and her courageous companion will do whatever it takes to survive and make a new home, together.