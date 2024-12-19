We'll let you in on a little secret. Here at Nintendo Life, and indeed the wider Hookshot family, we often wish one another a happy 'Curry Friday' at the end of the working week. Y'see, we bloomin' love curry. Do we love it enough to play a game in which you catch spices falling from the sky in order to cook up our own delectable curry dishes..?

Well, we'll likely find out quite soon, as a new game called Curry Princess Gold will be making its way to the Switch in 2025. It's developed by Birdkin Studio, a team made up of just two developers – Hideaki Utsumi and Saori Utsumi – who formed their own company after working over at Capcom on franchises such as Resident Evil.

With simple controls and a relaxed pace, Curry Princess Gold is an expanded take on a mobile title that adds in a Story Mode, a 2P Mode, and Leaderboard functionality.

Let's take a closer look at each mode included in the game:

- Classic Mode: An endless score-attack challenge, a remastered version of Curry Princess originally released for iOS/Android in 2018, now reimagined for console with enhanced gameplay.

- Story Mode: Unfold an engaging story as you progress through episodes.

- 2P Mode: Play local co-op or PvP with a friend, choosing from stages you've cleared in Story Mode.

Further information is a little sparce at the moment, but we'll be sure to update you when Curry Princess Gold receives a firm release date.

Man... we love curry.

What do you make of this one? Does it interest you at all? And what's your favourite curry? Share your thoughts with a comment down below.