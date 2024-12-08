If you played the Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles video game and were wondering when Tanjiro and his demon-slaying buddies would be returning, we've got an update.

Aniplex has announced the second chapter of this game - officially titled Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2. It will be playable at Japan's Jump Fest this year (taking place between 21st and 22nd December 2024). The second chapter will cover the Entertainment District Arc and follow through to the Hashira Training Arc.

No platforms or release date has been revealed just yet, but the first game was released on the Switch in June 2022. We called it a solid adaptation of the hit anime and manga series, awarding it eight out of ten stars.

A party game called Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! was also released on the Switch this year.