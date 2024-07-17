Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 772k

Sega's Mario Party style game Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! has today received a new update.

It bumps the game up to Version 1.10 and adds Genya Shinazugawa and Kanao Tsuyuri as playable characters. Along with this, there are also now some additional in-game Stamps, Frames and Avatars for players to choose from.

Here are the full patch notes (via PR):

This free update also includes other online matchmaking improvements, along with fixes for minor technical issues.

