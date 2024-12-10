Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 788k

Thanks in no small part to Baldur's Gate 3 last year, D&D appears to be very much in at the moment (finally). We have seen a few games take advantage of this new-found interest on Switch in recent months and developer Ludogram Games looks to be joining them with Worlds of Aria.

This fantasy co-op adventure launched on Steam back in September but will be making the jump over to Switch on 23rd January 2025. It looks to offer a more accessible entry point into the world of D&D, but it still has all the hallmarks of choose-your-own-adventure dice rolling to ensure that no newcomers miss out too much.

To really hammer home the traditional experience, Worlds of Aria's campaign can be taken on either solo or with up to three pals in local and online co-op (yes, there's even crossplay), and the game's narration is provided by Critical Role and The Last of Us star Laura Bailey.

You'll find a list of the game's features and a handful of screenshots below:

Experience an adventure in groups!

- Play with up to 4 people online, local and cross-platform.

- Complete epic scenes full of twists and turns with chaotic outcomes.

- Try your luck by rolling the dice. So, is it a critical success or failure?

- Replay the scenes to find out their multiple endings and secrets! Collaborate or betray!

- Discuss situations and their numerous choices with your companions.

- Collaboration, betrayal, backing… Act with total freedom to surprise your friends!

- Create drama by changing your mind at the last second of the timer! Inspired by role-playing games

- Play as up to 10 characters with their own special skillsets and personality.

- Come across various creatures and characters inspired by fantasy and tabletop roleplaying games.

- Collect items and legendary treasures to triumph over dangers and enemies you’ll face!

Worlds of Aria will be published by Ishtar Games on the Switch eShop next month for €14.99 / $14.99 / £12.79.

