Publisher Live Wire has announced that DODONPACHI SAIDAIOUJOU will be available on the Nintendo Switch eShop from today.

The game is available now via the North American eShop for $34.99, though at the time of writing, it’s not yet visible via the EU eShop, and Live Wire has not confirmed a release within Europe at this time. If it shows up later today, mind you, we’ll be sure to let you know.

Developed by Cave and originally released for arcades back in 2012, Dodonpachi Saidaioujou is known for its harsh difficulty, with the final hidden boss being apparently unbeatable for 12 years until one individual managed it via the Xbox 360 port. Strewth. Even revealing the boss is difficult enough as it is, as players essentially need to complete the game with no mistakes.

The Switch version is sure to retain the same insane difficulty level of the original, so if that sounds appealing to you, then you’re in for a treat. For now, however, let’s check out the key features:

- Relish the intensity of dodging intricate bullet patterns, the satisfaction of defeating foes with overwhelming firepower, and the rewarding sense of accomplishment upon triumphing over challenges.

- Utilize diverse tools, including Shots, Lasers, Bombs, and the Hyper System, to secure victory.

- Strategize by pairing three distinctive partners with one of three unique dress types, creating a play style that suits your preferred strategies.

- Aim for a high score with the "GP System", where defeating enemies in quick succession accelerates your score growth exponentially.

- Explore expanded character interactions in "Ver. Saya" with full voice acting and a narrative that delves deeper into the arcade storyline.

- Enjoy four difficulty modes, allowing players of all skill levels to dive into the action.

- Unlock unique features like wallpapers, voice clips, and helpful game tools by meeting specific conditions.

Will you be picking up Dodonpachi Saidaioujou on the Switch? Have you played through the game before? Let us know with a comment down in the usual place.