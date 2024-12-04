We really wanted to love the delightful-looking Soulslike Another Crab's Treasure when it landed on Switch earlier this year, but pesky performance issues made the whole experience far from ship shape. Fortunately, developer Aggro Crab Games has now released a performance-enhancing update for the Nintendo hybrid, hopefully snipping away some of those problems.

This latest update brings the Switch edition of the game up to ver. 1.0.103.9, and it really seems to be all about the performance. In an accompanying BlueSky post, the developer stated that the "entire game has been significantly optimised", with frame rate improvements in "almost every circumstance".

There's also a boatload of bug fixes and balancing tweaks included in this one, so if the performance was enough to put you off initially, this might be the ideal time to dive back in.

The full patch notes were shared on the official Aggro Crab website, and we have gathered them together for you to check out below:

Another Crab's Treasure Ver. 1.0.103.9 (Released 3rd Dec 2024)

OPTIMIZATION

IT'S FINALLY TIME! Every area in the entire game has been significantly optimized, improving framerate in almost every circumstance. This includes reductions in rendered geometry as well as shader and fog adjustments and optimized gameplay code. Special attention has been given to areas that were previously particularly low-performance and harmed players' enjoyment of the game. Thank you so so much for your patience, it's been a long time coming!!

BUGFIXES

Re-added a BUNCH of missing NPCs that were supposed to be in the game!!! (especially in late game areas)

Fixed an issue where killing a blue pufferfish would mysteriously crash the game for some users.

Fixes to some niche situations where Umami crystals could be continuously increased by restarting the game.

Fixed an issue where Shell UI wouldn't update language when the Language setting changes

Fixed an exploit where a Decoy could be placed on Umami replenishers to infinitely restore Umami

Fixed visual and physics issues related to the Felix Cube.

Fixed an issue where smokescreen caused Pagurus to teleport.

Fixed a rare issue where Kril could get stuck in Heikea's grab attack, forcing a reset.

Fixed an issue where Kril would take damage from enemies hitting a Decoy.

Fixed rare control lockups related to the Scrap Hammer.

Fixed an issue where the Fortify effect could last forever even after the visual expired.

Fixed an issue where the final boss could fall off of their arena.

Fixed a small issue where killing a boss from long distance with The Gun could make their dead icon never show up on the Map.

Fixed an issue where hammer dash would sometimes send you flying at high velocity.

Prevented a soft lock at the end of the game related to a shell going out of bounds.

Fixed Infinite loading bug caused by some shells in the player corpse.

Fixed an issue where you could climb on the Consortium's back after it died.

Fixed an issue where Topoda's fast movement during his sandstorm ability would cause the player to get flung into the air.

Fixed an issue where certain costumes would appear completely black permanently after being gunked.

Fixed an issue where Self-repair could heal Kril beyond his maximum HP.

Fixed an issue where taking off the gun would remove it from the shell collection menu

Fixed an issue where Kril could get stuck in a climbing animation when leaving a climbable surface in certain situations.

Fixed an issue where getting your hammer destroyed would also cause your DEF stat to not respect your currently worn shell.

Fixed an issue where being electrocuted while rolling did not stop the roll.

Prevented "windbox" hitboxes such as the Frogfish vacuum attack from affecting the player while climbing

Fixed an issue where getting grabbed while climbing would disrupt the grabber's physics

Fixed an issue where Flotsam Vale's Inkerton could be interacted with prior to ambushing you.

Fixed an issue where hitting an enemy would cause the game to get softlocked and spawn the hit vfx particle every frame in very rare cases.

Mantis Punch teleport should behave more consistently.

Fixed an issue where a certain colossal lategame enemy would not release you from a grab properly

Fixed an issue where your hammer could attack as if it was the standard fork after a cutscene.

Fixed multiple SFX and voice lines in Voltai's fight being played silently

Fixed multiple instances of NPCs persisting in a spot after having moved on in the story

Improvements to camera collision, especially when using Dispatch

Fixed a mis-typed italics tag present in all languages except English • Improved a variety of Russian translations including a misgendered lobster in Slacktide

You can no longer use Self Repair to restore Shell Health reduced from self-inflicted damage such as Munch and Twinkle.

Removed access to Assist Settings from Title, as assist settings are saved specifically to individual save files.

Fixed multiple progress blockers related to dying or resting right before the Boat Powered sequence could take place

Fixed an issue where munch+kintsugi would cause Kril to do a mega jump.

Fixed a bug where status buildup could be reduced below 0 by equipping Stowaways totaling greater than 100% status resistance.

Fixed an issue where certain world-space text (such as Affliction triggers) could fail to display in languages besides English.

Fixed an issue where Firth's bubble bullet claw model would stay active if you Wave Breaker him at the right moment.

Fixed an issue where bosses such as Topoda wouldnt play the peril symbol if attacking you from a distance

Fixed an issue where Wave Breaker's text prompt wouldn't update its layout properly

Fixed an issue where Pufferfish would never get up after being poise broken.

Fixed an issue where Topoda's brain would break if Smokescreen was used on him during his sandstorm phase

Fixed an issue where Topoda could send you under the map with his mantis punch.

Fixed an issue where Magista could hit you with a ghost hitbox after she's done her spin attack.

BALANCE CHANGES

Nerfed hammer slightly by adding an extra third of a second before the Hammer's first attack cancels.

Rubber Band now only halves electric damage and entirely removes the electric stun.

Stunpounder's chain lightning attack damage reduced from 90 → 75

Stunpounder's chain lightning attack radius reduced by 25% to reduce the amount of doubled hits

Stunpounder's big lightning attack replaced entirely with an electric ring that can be jumped over, but the windup time is faster.

Stunpounder and Voltai: Electric ring damage buffed from 40 → 60

Puffer Quill stowaway weight reduced from 3 → 2

Rusty Nail+ stowaway changed to 6 ATK -5 MSG, Req. 8 RES

Bobbit Trap lockdown time reduced on bosses and extra large enemies.

Bobbit Trap extra lockdown time on Lv.3 upgrade is also reduced.

Praya Dubia Health increased from 3000 → 7000

Praya Dubia Reduced Damage from orbital laser from 95→ 70

Mantis Punch Base Damage reduced from 250 → 220

Puffer Quill stowaway -DEF reduced to -10

Reduced the amount of time you are invincible after swapping shells by 0.5s.

Puffer Quill Stowaway ATK buff reduced from +10 to +5

Unique Broadsword Rangoon no longer respawns in Expired Grove.

"Another Chance" now grants invincibility for a few moments.

Stowaway Weight on Sea Cucumber Reduced from 6 to 5

A certain late-game tentacled boss's HP increased by 14%

FEATURES

You can now move and zoom the map on the Location menu. Look at all the pretty art, go nuts!!!

Kril can now use Adaptations without a fork. Have fun, speedrunners!

LEVELS

Many fixes across all levels to various soft locks, exploits, and level skips.

LOCALIZATION

Updated translations for "Lv" across various languages.

Updated description of Rubber Band to reflect that it doesn't make you fully immune to electricity damage anymore.

Added missing dialogue to Topoda's upgrade shop.

Updated credits.

