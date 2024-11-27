Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 786k

Brace Yourself Games - known for titles like Crypt of the NecroDancer and Cadence of Hyrule - has announced its new rhythm title Rift of the NecroDancer will launch on 5th February 2025.

This game was confirmed for the Switch in 2023 during an Indie Direct and since then it's received some delays. The developer has also suffered some layoffs during this period, and also ended up releasing additional DLC for Crypt of the NecroDancer earlier this year.





Rift of the NecroDancer has a release date!



The gameplay is made up of all sorts of Guitar Hero and Rhythm Heaven-like modes where players must help Cadence navigate the modern world while repairing the rifts that have torn her life apart. Here are the key features:

- Rift Mode — A rhythmic battle against streams of monsters pouring out of the Rift!

- Mini Game Mode — Help Cadence overcome the challenges of the modern world via rhythmic mini games!

- Boss Battles Mode — Defeat powerful bosses using a one-two punch, to the rhythm of the beat!

- A brand new soundtrack from Danny Baranowsky and collaborators!

- Mod support, online leaderboards, and more!



Although this game isn't out until next year, there's a demo you can try out on PC right now on Steam.