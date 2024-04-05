Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 763k

Crypt of the NecroDancer finally got its Synchrony update last month, and now Brace Yourself Games has revealed even more paid DLC is on the way.

The newest announcement is a crossover with the famous virtual idol Hatsune Miku. This content is available now on other platforms and will come to the Nintendo Switch "soon".

If you decide to pick it up, you'll get access to the new character (Hatsune Miku) and a new soundtrack featuring 15 Hatsune Miku songs. Brace Yourself Games is also adding some new features, changes, and bug fixes in this latest update update.





Coming to Nintendo Switch soon.

🔹Steam:

April 4, 2024

Here's everything included, courtesy of the Steam game page:

Crypt of the NecroDancer - Hatsune Miku Update

New character

Hatsune Miku:

Move in all 8 directions, don't stand still!

Dance through enemies to hit them with your trusty spring onion!

No shovel - dig by dashing through enemies into walls instead!

Charm monsters and shatter walls with your new ability: SING!

Land consecutive hits to deal increasing amounts of damage and regain SING charges!





New soundtrack

Hatsune Miku soundtrack:

Dance along to 15 Hatsune Miku songs added to the soundtrack, including two new tracks created by Danny Baranowsky!

Track list:

1-1 (118 BPM): Too Real by Danny Baranowsky

1-2 (128 BPM): Wonder Style by colate

1-3 (150 BPM): SURVIVE (Foxsky Remix) by Umetora

2-1 (128 BPM): Ten Thousand Stars by CircusP

2-2 (138 BPM): Lucky Orb (Clean Tears Remix) by emon(Tes.)

2-3 (150 BPM): UNDERWATER (Rexium Remix) by Hylen

3-1 (130 BPM): Highlight by KIRA

3-2 (142 BPM): Intergalactic Bound by CircusP & Yunosuke

3-3 (160 BPM): Hello Builder by UtsuP

4-1 (128 BPM): MikuFiesta by AlexTrip Sands

4-2 (165 BPM): Can't Make A Song!! by beat_shobon

4-3 (172 BPM): Be Furious (Reno Remix) by Ocelot

5-1 (138 BPM): sweety glitch by gaburyu & nyankobrq

5-2 (150 BPM): Thousand Little Voices by Vault Kid & FlangerMoose

5-3 (155 BPM): My One and Oni by Danny Baranowsky



This soundtrack is enabled by default when playing Hatsune Miku.

It can be selected for other characters in single-player via the "Change Soundtrack" menu.

Due to differences in song speed and duration, using this soundtrack on other characters submits to the "Custom Music" leaderboards.

Achievements can still be unlocked while playing with the Miku soundtrack.



Compatibility notes

Playing as Hatsune Miku while hosting an online multiplayer session (SYNCHRONY) allows players without the DLC to join the lobby and play along on other characters.

New features

Added compatibility mode when joining online multiplayer lobbies hosted on older versions:

Any online multiplayer lobby hosted on v4.0.0 or above can be entered, even if the game is on a newer version.

Selecting "Cross-play" when hosting a multiplayer lobby may temporarily revert the game to a previous patch to allow players from other platforms to join.



Changes

Changed default multi-press combos for special actions (e.g. UP+LEFT for ITEM 1, etc.) to no longer apply to controllers

Multi-press combos for special actions can still be assigned manually via the "Reassign controls" menu by pressing two buttons at once



Bugfixes