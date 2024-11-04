Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 783k

To say that Nintendo fans are eager to experience Xenoblade Chronicles X on the Switch would be somewhat of an understatement. It's true that the desire for a port of the Wii U RPG has been strong for several years now, but if the debut trailer's current viewcount is anything to go by, it seems that excitement for this one is sky-high.

As highlighted by Stealth on social media, the trailer for Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition has already amassed over one million views, just five days after its reveal. By comparison, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, revealed in September 2019 and released in May 2020, is currently sitting at just over 672,000 views.

The announcement trailer for Xenoblade Chronicles X has over 1 million views on YouTube. This is significantly more than the views of the Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition announcement trailer from 2019. The hunger for this game is real. — Stealth40k (@stealth40k.bsky.social) 2024-11-04T00:51:35.242Z

Now, you could certainly argue that overall interest in an enhanced port of the original Xenoblade Chronicles would be slightly deminished by the earlier New 3DS release in 2015, but it's clear that fans are very keen to dive back into the world of Mira once again with Xenoblade Chronicles X. The Wii U exclusive, while not directly related to the main series, gained significant praise for its scale, visuals, and gameplay.

Due for release on 20th March 2025, it's safe to assume that Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition will stand as one of the Switch's last games before the console's upcoming successor (though it feels like we've been saying that for months already).