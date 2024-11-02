Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 782k

Nintendo often comes up with all sorts of ways to market its games and for the upcoming release Mario & Luigi: Brothership, it's decided to release 'A Sea Shanty'.

In this brand new adventure, the Mario brothers will set sail on 'Shipshape Island' (part ship, part island) as they journey the vast world of Concordia. You'll even be launched out of Shipshape's cannon to "visit, explore, and quest" across islands.

Pre-orders for this upcoming release are now live and you'll also be able to use Nintendo's Game Vouchers to redeem this title. Here's a bit about what we thought of the game during our 'hands on':

"Mario & Luigi: Brothership is pushing all the right buttons for us. It's bigger, bolder, funnier and more involving than ever, and the combat system has just enough goofiness and strategy mixed in to keep us excited for what's next for our Italian stallions."

On a somewhat related note, Nintendo this week launched 'Nintendo Music' - a new smartphone application available to Switch Online subscribers. It allows users to soundtracks from classic and modern Nintendo games.