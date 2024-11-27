Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 786k

Hamster Corporation has revealed this week's addition to the Arcade Archives, and it's none other than Success' first broom-based shoot 'em up, Cotton: Fantastic Night Dreams.

The Switch has seen its fair share of Cotton titles since Reboot! landed on the hybrid back in 2021. In the years since, we have snatched up Cotton 100%, Panorama, Guardian Force Saturn Tribute, Fantasy, Rainbow Cotton and a host of others. In short, this Arcade Archives release will be adding to one heck of a collection.

Fantastic Night Dreams is where it all started. Released by Success in Japanese arcades in 1991, this one will see you flying into the first 'cute 'em up', as you don your hat, jet off on your broom and use a healthy arsenal of weapons to take down whichever fantasy creature stands in your path.

This one arrives on the Switch eShop today for £6.29 / €6.99 / $7.99.