Earlier this week, Nintendo rolled out a surprise update for the Switch Online "mature" N64 application, adding Shadow Man and Turok 2.

Apart from this, it seems there have been some fixes applied to Perfect Dark in Version 1.2.0 of the mature N64 app. As highlighted by 'Graslu00' on social media, the previous "blur effect" issues have seemingly been reduced.

Here's what else has been noted about the Switch Online version of Perfect Dark in this latest update:

- Sound mastering is still quiet

- Input delay feels a bit better (?)

- Blur effect is greatly reduced

- Still has many frame drops including when shooting

- X tracks are fixed

- Light flares still render through guns (and some walls) except for the sun which is fixed

- Explosions are still too dim but debris is working correctly

- UV's are fixed

Dataminer 'OatmealDome' has also shared some footage showing off the blur effect in Version 1.1.0 (the earlier build) compared to how it looks now after the latest Switch Online mature N64 app update:

[NSO - Nintendo 64]

- Version 1.2.0 appears to fix a issue in Perfect Dark where the blur effect was not emulated correctly.

- The bug could've made it impossible for the player to proceed due to it eventually "freezing" the screen

Footage from real hardware below to compare. Not sure if the Switch emulator is 100% correct yet. https://t.co/lasfwKVU4P October 29, 2024

After the latest game additions to the mature application this week, this particular app now has a total of four titles.

Last week, Nintendo added Banjo-Tooie to the all-ages N64 application. This version of the app is running Version 2.1.7.0 after its latest update.