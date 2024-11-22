Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 785k

Star Wars Bounty Hunter was certainly faithful but a few things also needed fixing here and there. Fortunately, Aspyr is still providing regular updates and today it's released the second major patch for all platforms including the Switch.

Switch users can expect multiple fixes. Some are tied to Jango getting stuck, button input problems and more. Notably, there have also been "various graphical improvements" for all platforms! Here's the full rundown, courtesy of Aspyr's official support page:

Star Wars Bounty Hunter - Patch 2 Update (21st November 2024)

Patch 2 is available now for STAR WARS™: Bounty Hunter on all platforms!

Full Changelist:

Fixed an issue where Jango would occasionally get stuck in a hanging animation when trying to roll down an exit

Fixed an issue where button inputs performed while in a cutscene would count as in-game inputs

Made various improvements to Mouse and Keyboard control functionality

Made various graphical improvements for all platforms

There are no longer invisible grabbable edges on Chapter 2, Level 3: Upper City

If you're curious to find out more about this Star Wars release on Switch, be sure to check out our full review. Aspyr also recently announced it would be reviving another oldschool Star Wars game in the future.