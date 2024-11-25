Koei Tecmo Europe has released a new update for Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake for the Nintendo Switch, adding in a whole bunch of additions, improvements, and bug fixes.

Bringing the game up to version 1.0.4, perhaps the most significant changes here are to do with difficulty settings. We've got a new 'Advanced' option alongside 'Custom' difficulty toggles which lets you adjust specific parameters within the game.

We really enjoyed Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake, awarding it a solid score of 8/10 in our review. Be sure to check it out for our full thoughts when you have a moment, but in a nutshell, we praised the addictive gameplay loops and the wonderful storylines, but mentioned that it perhaps didn't reach the same level of depth as other titles in the series.

And now, let's check out the full list of updates...

Feature expansions/adjustments

- Added the difficulty level "Advanced."

- Added the difficulty level "Custom," which enables individual changes to factors like income.

- Added a feature to select whether or not duels will be triggered during combat.

- Added a settings option when starting the game to randomize the cities in which free officers will appear.

- Added the option to shorten all officers' lifespans via "Lifespan" in the scenario settings.

- Added "Result" to the options when triggering Tales, allowing players to skip the scene and move directly to the screen showing results.

- Made it possible to skip duels/debates when triggering a practice/discussion.

- Added a feature to skip the animations for requests involving taverns.

- Added the "Initial Diplomacy Setting" and "Compatibility and Relationships" settings to the saving and loading menus.

- Added the "Request for a Change of Post" Tale, enabling player officers who are governors to become governors of different cities.

- Added a feature to turn notifications on or off in Tales.

- Made adjustments so that vagrant armies the player officer is not part of will disband after a number of years have passed.

- Made adjustments so that allied vagrant armies in cities under the player's force's control will disband and join the player's ranks.

- Added a feature enabling viceroys to change their own force's city.

- Adjusted the balance of troop numbers during Auto Adjust.

- Added a feature to display the effect range of constructions and traps on the Battle and War Council screens.

- Adjusted the damage caused by flames during battle.

- Adjusted the balance of experience points gained during missions.

- Made adjustments enabling the selection of persuasion in debates when recruiting (employing) officers.

- Made adjustments enabling the selection of facial expressions for officers who appear in some Tales in the Editor.

- Made adjustments so that officers will resign if they consider their leader a sworn enemy.

- Made adjustments so that rulers will dismiss subordinates if they have become sworn enemies.

- Made it possible to change the facial expressions of historical officers even before the bonus Edit Historical Officers is unlocked.

- Added keybind settings (an option to assign keys to certain functions)

- Added a settings option to turn off voice playback for original officers.

- Added the category "Recommended" to the list of potential target officers under the Slander command.

- Adjusted the ages at which characters can give birth to children.

- Adjusted the amount of Reputation obtained from requests.

- Adjusted the success rate of Demands.

Bug fixes