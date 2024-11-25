Koei Tecmo Europe has released a new update for Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake for the Nintendo Switch, adding in a whole bunch of additions, improvements, and bug fixes.
Bringing the game up to version 1.0.4, perhaps the most significant changes here are to do with difficulty settings. We've got a new 'Advanced' option alongside 'Custom' difficulty toggles which lets you adjust specific parameters within the game.
We really enjoyed Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake, awarding it a solid score of 8/10 in our review. Be sure to check it out for our full thoughts when you have a moment, but in a nutshell, we praised the addictive gameplay loops and the wonderful storylines, but mentioned that it perhaps didn't reach the same level of depth as other titles in the series.
And now, let's check out the full list of updates...
Feature expansions/adjustments
- - Added the difficulty level "Advanced."
- - Added the difficulty level "Custom," which enables individual changes to factors like income.
- - Added a feature to select whether or not duels will be triggered during combat.
- - Added a settings option when starting the game to randomize the cities in which free officers will appear.
- - Added the option to shorten all officers' lifespans via "Lifespan" in the scenario settings.
- - Added "Result" to the options when triggering Tales, allowing players to skip the scene and move directly to the screen showing results.
- - Made it possible to skip duels/debates when triggering a practice/discussion.
- - Added a feature to skip the animations for requests involving taverns.
- - Added the "Initial Diplomacy Setting" and "Compatibility and Relationships" settings to the saving and loading menus.
- - Added the "Request for a Change of Post" Tale, enabling player officers who are governors to become governors of different cities.
- - Added a feature to turn notifications on or off in Tales.
- - Made adjustments so that vagrant armies the player officer is not part of will disband after a number of years have passed.
- - Made adjustments so that allied vagrant armies in cities under the player's force's control will disband and join the player's ranks.
- - Added a feature enabling viceroys to change their own force's city.
- - Adjusted the balance of troop numbers during Auto Adjust.
- - Added a feature to display the effect range of constructions and traps on the Battle and War Council screens.
- - Adjusted the damage caused by flames during battle.
- - Adjusted the balance of experience points gained during missions.
- - Made adjustments enabling the selection of persuasion in debates when recruiting (employing) officers.
- - Made adjustments enabling the selection of facial expressions for officers who appear in some Tales in the Editor.
- - Made adjustments so that officers will resign if they consider their leader a sworn enemy.
- - Made adjustments so that rulers will dismiss subordinates if they have become sworn enemies.
- - Made it possible to change the facial expressions of historical officers even before the bonus Edit Historical Officers is unlocked.
- - Added keybind settings (an option to assign keys to certain functions)
- - Added a settings option to turn off voice playback for original officers.
- - Added the category "Recommended" to the list of potential target officers under the Slander command.
- - Adjusted the ages at which characters can give birth to children.
- - Adjusted the amount of Reputation obtained from requests.
- - Adjusted the success rate of Demands.
Bug fixes
- - Fixed a bug in which using both the mouse and gamepad and performing certain actions when moving from the City screen to the Parliament screen caused the game to crash.
- - Fixed a bug in which pausing the demo with the player officer set as a free officer caused the game to crash.
- - Fixed a bug in which triggering the Tale "Request to Investigate Neighboring Cities" under certain conditions caused the game to crash.
- - Fixed a bug in which triggering the Tale "The Assassination of Dong Zhuo" under certain conditions caused the game to crash or save data to become corrupted.
- - Fixed a bug causing the game to crash if the player, when selecting a protagonist, chose an officer whose year of death had already passed at the start of that scenario.
- - Fixed a bug causing the game to crash after a city without a governor grew in size.
- - Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the game to crash when the player officer received orders from a governor during Parliament and then opened the list of cities at the bottom of the screen.
- - Fixed a bug causing some JPEG images to become distorted in the Officer CG Edit Tool.
- - Fixed a bug causing the player officer to die without any options appearing if they had not been assigned to Lu Bu's forces by Gao Shun or Chen Gong in the Tale "Lu Bu's Final Moments."
- - Fixed a bug preventing the conditions for the Tale "Water Mirror Lessons: Friendship" from being fulfilled if the activated Trait "Enchanting" had caused the number of Trusting officers to increase.
- - Fixed a bug that sometimes caused ruby characters for Japanese text to disappear if they were too long when loading original officers created in "ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS XIV."
- - Fixed a bug in which, if an officer was employed after battle and their friend was then executed, the ruler who had executed the friend was not considered the officer's sworn enemy.
- - Fixed a bug in which, if an officer's friend was executed, the officer would still accept employment from the ruler who had executed the friend.
- - Fixed a bug causing the goals of the player's division to be marked as achieved if another force conquered the target province of the player's division.
- - Fixed a bug causing the ability values of Lu Meng and Jiang Qin shown on the list in Edit Historical Officers to differ from those shown on the editing screen.
- - Fixed a bug in which sympathy with officers who became sworn enemies was not dissolved.
- - Fixed a bug causing officers' Merit to decrease when they were promoted to a higher rank.
- - Fixed a bug causing supporters to be included in the number of officers whose relationships had been dissolved when displaying the results of revolts.
- - Fixed a bug preventing vagrant and free officers from assisting in mediation during meetings.
- - Fixed a bug causing incorrect skill names and effects to be displayed when assistance was triggered by buying/selling in a city.
- - Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the Tale "Water Mirror Lessons: Synergy (Completed)" to be triggered even if the activation conditions had not been met.
- - Fixed a bug occurring during the Tale "Who is a True Hero?" in which, if the Trust level between Liu Bei and the visiting envoy was Unaware, it would not rise to Acquainted.
- - Changed the playback of scenario openings on the title screen from a set order to a random order.
- - Fixed a bug in which, even if the chieftain of a vagrant army was marching, their comrade would sometimes become the commander.
- - Fixed a bug in which triggering the Tale "Handling Bandits (Persuade)" while the player officer was employed by a vagrant army resulted in an increase in 5,000 soldiers for the force controlling the city, rather than the vagrant army.
- - Fixed a bug causing the player officer's face to be displayed in cities other than the ones where they were employed on the map in "Create a New Force" when starting the game.
- - Fixed a bug that sometimes allowed rulers to employ their own sworn enemies.
- - Fixed a bug occurring when selecting whether to continue following a ruler who had surrendered, in which switching from the footer menu to the Info screen caused the dialogue box to be displayed over the Info screen.
- - Fixed a bug in which Notoriety did not decrease like it is supposed to after the Request "Guard Training."
- - Fixed a bug causing Friendship to increase only slightly when handing over the Imperial Seal via Diplomacy and then the Goodwill command.
- - Fixed a bug in which certain processes on the Select Reinforcements screen caused the player's Gold to drop to 0 and made it impossible to call for reinforcements.
- - Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented Antagonistic relationships established in Tales from actually becoming Antagonistic.
- - Fixed a bug that sometimes caused officers whose Trust level was Hostile or Disinterested to become supporters under the Wander command.
- - Fixed a bug causing the player officer to prioritize attacking facilities even if Antagonistic officers were among the enemy during battle.
- - Fixed a bug causing the conversation animations for giving reports to be skipped if the player officer was a tactician and proposed to offer goodwill with a common officer serving as an acting officer.
- - Fixed a bug in which, if officers with a Trust level of Unaware offered goodwill using the Rise Up command and were rejected, their Trust level remained Unaware.
- - Fixed a bug in which, if the player officer and an antagonistic officer were employed by the same city but the player officer traveled to another city, the dialogue lines were displayed as if the two were in the same city.
- - Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the ruler of a city to refuse meeting requests even if the player officer was a tactician.
- - Fixed a bug that swapped the acquisition requirements for siege ladders and for catapults in the Science list on the Force Details screen.
- - Fixed a bug that swapped the number of soldiers and number of supplies on the screen for appointments to Parliament.
- - Fixed a bug causing unintended dialogue to be displayed on the Interact screen for some travelers.
- - Fixed a bug preventing an image of the ruler from being displayed if the Tale "Tactician Appointment" was triggered in a city belonging to forces other than the player officer's.
- - Fixed a bug causing the message "No city available to attack" to be displayed under certain conditions even when there were cities that could be attacked.
- - Fixed a bug causing incorrect narration to be played when the player officer had an antagonistic relationship with the ruler of enemy forces and was defeated in battle, losing their followers.
- - Fixed a bug in which playing the Tale "Death of Sun Jian" as Sun Ce and choosing to become a vagrant army would cause incorrect text to be displayed on the results screen.
- - Fixed a bug causing discrepancies in the number of edited officers in Edit Historical Officers after updates were applied under certain conditions.
- - Fixed a bug occurring in the Korean version of the game, in which the message displayed when vagrant armies request entry to a castle was partially cut off.
- - Fixed a bug in which, if the player officer resided in a city not controlled by their own force, that city would be displayed on the list of their force's cities.
- - Fixed a bug in which displaying Info screen tutorials on the War Council screen caused the officer shown at the bottom left of the War Council screen to change from Commander to player officer.
- - Fixed a bug causing soldiers' locations to become misaligned if the player repeatedly changed the unit positions on the War Council screen.
- - Fixed a bug occurring in the Korean version of the game, in which the unit names in the list of deputies on the march organization screen were sometimes partially cut off.
- - Fixed a bug that sometimes caused officers' final lines to be displayed during the demo.
- - Fixed a bug in which, if the animations for changing relations were shown on the map displayed during battles where the player does not actively participate, only a portion of the map would be shown for a moment.
- - Added a note about Lu Bu forces' retreats from cities other than target cities on the results screen for the Tale "The Soaring General Goes to Zhongyuan."
- - Fixed a bug that sometimes caused two images of a governor to be displayed if the player hero was a tactician, the governor asked them for advice about diplomacy or plots, and the advice resulted in a success.
- - Fixed a bug causing sympathy points and a sympathy gauge to be displayed even for travelers, who cannot trigger sympathy.
- - Fixed a bug in which, when moving to the Parliament screen after battles, conversations would be triggered before the entire notification log had finished playing, resulting in the notification log continuing to play in the background.
- - Fixed a bug preventing the Max and Min options from being used when adjusting the volume in Options under certain conditions.
- - Fixed a bug in which performing certain actions in the Tactics list would prevent the scroll bar from working properly and cause the cursor alone to move down.
- - Fixed a bug in which performing certain actions on the scenario selection screen when selecting an officer at the start of the game caused the cursor to move outside of the screen.
- - Fixed other minor bugs, text mistakes, etc.