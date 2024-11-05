After Ubisoft confirmed Michel Ancel would be a consultant on its new Rayman project last month, the creator of the series has now acknowledged this in a post on Instagram.

He mentioned how he's "very happy to have been consulted" and confirmed it's a "real pleasure" to know Rayman and his pals will be returning. Ancel also took this opportunity to speak a little about the recently disbanded development team behind Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - calling for a "well-deserved sequel":

"For the Lost Crown POP team let's hope they can reform and produce a well-deserved sequel. Ubisoft [sic] to realise that the success of such a project is associated with the birth of a strong collective. This is priceless. Maybe some day leaders will understand this!"

Ubisoft has already confirmed Ubisoft Montpellier's involvement with this new Rayman project (the same developer who worked on The Lost Crown). Ubisoft Milan has also begun work on this new "Exploration phase" of the Rayman brand.

This update follows on from Ancel stepping away from the games industry after more than 30 years in September 2020. He was accused of "toxic leadership" shortly after this and rejected these claims at the time, calling it out as "fake news".